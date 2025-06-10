Ghana Stock Exchange Holds Steady as NewGold ETF Declines

The Ghana Stock Exchange opened the week with minimal activity as major indices showed no movement and only NewGold ETF recorded a price change.

The GSE Composite Index remained unchanged at 6,004.72 points, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index held firm at 3,244.82 points. Both indices maintain strong year-to-date performance through June 9, 2025, with the Composite Index up 22.83% and financial stocks gaining 36.29% since January.

Trading volume reached 3,803 shares valued at GH¢792,557.37. Market capitalization decreased slightly to GH¢134.10 billion from the previous session’s GH¢134.13 billion. NewGold ETF (GLD) declined GH¢8.67 to close at GH¢355.00, representing a 2.39% drop. This security dominated Monday’s trading with 2,220 shares worth GH¢788,100.00 changing hands. All other listed equities closed unchanged.

The Composite Index’s stability near the 6,000-point level suggests potential recovery after two weeks of declines pushed it below that threshold. The index had previously dipped under 6,000 points last week following consecutive declines before showing signs of stabilization.