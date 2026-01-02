Ghana Stock Exchange Holds Steady After New Year Holiday

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) maintained its indices unchanged on January 2, 2026, following the New Year public holiday as trading resumed for the first session of the year.

Both the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) and the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) closed at 8,770.25 points and 4,647.17 points respectively, remaining flat compared to the final trading session of 2025 on December 31. Market capitalization stood at GH¢172,042.59 million.

Trading activity picked up after the holiday break. Investors exchanged 990,663 shares valued at GH¢3,643,315.64 during the session, representing the 7,124th trading day in the exchange’s history.

The indices showed no movement in year to date performance, recording 0.00 percent change for both the composite and financial stocks benchmarks. This flat opening reflects typical post holiday trading patterns as market participants assess positions for the new year.

The GSE-CI tracks all listed ordinary shares except those of companies listed on other markets. The index uses market capitalization weighting to measure overall stock market performance. The GSE-FSI specifically monitors financial sector stocks, providing insight into banking and insurance company valuations.

The exchange saw varied activity levels throughout the final week of 2025. On Monday, December 29, traders moved 639,489 shares worth GH¢1,742,710.03, with the GSE-CI standing at 8,757.11 points. Tuesday, December 30 recorded the week’s highest volume with 1,458,923 shares changing hands in transactions valued at GH¢5,363,620.99 as the index climbed to 8,763.68 points.

Wednesday, December 31 brought lighter trading before the year end close. The exchange processed 673,763 shares worth GH¢1,342,259.03 as the GSE-CI reached 8,770.25 points, where it remained through Friday’s session.

Thursday, January 1 marked a public holiday when the exchange remained closed for New Year’s Day celebrations.

The Ghana Stock Exchange operates through its automated trading system, opening for continuous trading every working day from 10:00 to 15:00 GMT. Settlement of trades occurs on a T+3 basis through the Bank of Ghana’s Central Securities Depositary.

Market participants will monitor upcoming trading sessions to gauge investor sentiment and positioning as 2026 gets underway. The exchange maintains multiple markets including the Main Market for large corporates and the Ghana Alternative Market for small and medium sized enterprises.

Trading resumes next week as investors evaluate opportunities across sectors including financials, consumer goods, telecommunications and energy. The official list shows the market opening 2026 with stable valuations following 2025’s performance.