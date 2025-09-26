Ghana Stock Exchange Extends Rally Above 8,100 Points

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) continued its impressive rally on September 26, 2025, with the benchmark Composite Index (GSE-CI) climbing 73.31 points to close at 8,119.99 during Trading Session 7058, maintaining the upward momentum that has characterized recent market activity.

The remarkable performance follows the exchange breaking through the 8,000-point barrier for the first time in months on September 25, closing at 8,046.69 points, marking a significant milestone for Ghana’s capital markets after an extended period of subdued activity.

MTN Ghana (MTNGH), the telecommunications giant, once again dominated trading volumes, accounting for 1,149,125 shares worth GH¢ 5,002,698.99 out of the session’s total volume of 1,502,523 shares valued at GH¢ 5,911,274.97. This concentration of trading activity in a single stock reflects ongoing investor confidence in the telecommunications sector.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also posted gains, rising 12.98 points to reach 3,751.34, demonstrating broad-based strength across Ghana’s listed financial institutions. The parallel movement of both indices suggests underlying market confidence rather than sector-specific momentum.

Market capitalization data reveals significant variations in valuation metrics across listed companies, with MTNGH maintaining the highest market capitalization at GH¢ 57,577.36 million, followed by Total Ghana at GH¢ 3,970.41 million and Standard Chartered Bank Ghana at GH¢ 3,775.93 million.

Several companies displayed attractive dividend yields, with Total Ghana offering 7.23%, Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) providing 7.13%, and Standard Chartered Bank Ghana yielding 5.96%. These dividend rates represent compelling returns for income-focused investors in the current market environment.

The price-to-earnings ratios across the market show considerable variation, with GCB trading at just 2.22 times earnings while Total Ghana commands 11.81 times earnings, indicating different investor expectations for growth and profitability across sectors.

Notably, several companies reported negative earnings per share, including ALW, CPC, MAC, PBC, and SAMBA, highlighting the mixed performance environment facing Ghana’s listed entities amid challenging economic conditions.

Trading activity remained concentrated in a handful of securities, with CAL Bank recording 52,066 shares traded, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) seeing 42,981 shares exchanged, and SIC Insurance generating 219,519 shares in transactions.

The NewGold Exchange Traded Fund (GLD) maintained modest activity with 791 shares traded, while the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) recorded minimal participation, reflecting the continued preference for main board securities among active investors.

Market observers note the sustained rally comes amid broader economic reforms and improved investor sentiment toward Ghana’s capital markets. The consistent upward trajectory of both major indices suggests underlying structural improvements in market confidence.

The concentrated nature of trading volume, however, raises questions about market breadth and the sustainability of gains if dominated by limited securities. MTNGH’s outsized influence on daily trading patterns continues to characterize market dynamics.

Current market conditions reflect improved liquidity conditions compared to earlier periods in 2025, with total trading values showing significant improvement from previous sessions. The telecommunications and financial sectors remain primary drivers of market activity.

Analysts suggest the breakthrough above 8,000 points represents a psychological milestone that could attract additional institutional and retail investor participation. The sustainability of current momentum depends largely on continued economic stability and corporate earnings performance.

The odd-lot trading segment showed zero activity during the session, indicating retail investors continue focusing on standard lot transactions. This pattern reflects the institutional nature of current market participation and limited retail engagement.

Looking ahead, market participants will monitor corporate earnings reports, dividend announcements, and broader economic indicators for signals about the durability of the current rally. The concentration of trading in select securities suggests room for broader market participation as confidence builds.