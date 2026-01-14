Ghana Stock Exchange Extends Positive Momentum

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) extended its positive momentum on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) climbing 3.39 points to close at 8,832.96.

The index advanced from its previous close of 8,829.57 on Tuesday, bringing year to date gains to 0.72 percent since the start of 2026. The modest gains reflect continued investor confidence following the exchange’s spectacular 2025 performance.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also posted gains, rising 4.48 points to reach 4,675.80 from Tuesday’s close of 4,671.32. Financial stocks have delivered a 0.62 percent return year to date, slightly underperforming the broader market in the early weeks of the year.

Market capitalization expanded to GH₵176.51 billion on Wednesday from GH₵176.31 billion the previous day, reflecting the cumulative value increase across listed equities.

Trading activity on Wednesday saw 986,600 shares change hands, valued at GH₵5.26 million. The volume represented a significant decline from Tuesday’s 1.13 million shares worth GH₵10.02 million, and a sharp drop from Monday’s more active session which saw 9.68 million shares traded valued at GH₵38.05 million.

The week’s trading pattern shows typical mid week consolidation following Monday’s strong activity. Monday’s session recorded the highest trading volume and value for the week, suggesting investors were actively positioning at the start of the trading period before market activity moderated.

The exchange has maintained steady gains through the first two weeks of January, building on momentum from 2025 when the GSE emerged as Africa’s second best performing equity market with a 79.4 percent annual return in cedi terms. In dollar terms, the market delivered a 137.4 percent return to investors in 2025, aided significantly by the cedi’s approximately 40 percent appreciation against the United States dollar throughout the year.

Ghana’s improving macroeconomic fundamentals continue to support investor confidence. Inflation declined to single digits by late 2025 from 23.8 percent in December 2024, while treasury bill rates have fallen to levels near 10.7 percent from peaks around 28.9 percent during the debt crisis period.

Market participants have expressed cautious optimism about 2026 prospects while acknowledging potential headwinds. Policy continuity regarding International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme commitments and fiscal discipline will be critical to sustaining investor confidence and building on 2025’s strong performance.

The exchange operates Monday through Friday from 10:00 to 15:00 GMT when not interrupted by public holidays. Settlement of trades occurs on a T+3 basis through the Bank of Ghana’s Central Securities Depository.