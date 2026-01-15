Ghana Stock Exchange Extends Gains in Thursday Trading

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) continued its positive momentum on Thursday, January 15, 2026, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) advancing 26.12 points to close at 8,859.08. The index gained from Wednesday’s close of 8,832.96, bringing year to date returns to 1.01 percent since the start of the year.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also rose, climbing 7.38 points to reach 4,683.18. Financial stocks have now posted a 0.77 percent gain since January 1, slightly underperforming the broader market in the early weeks of 2026.

Market capitalization reached GHS 176.85 billion on Thursday, reflecting growing investor confidence in Ghanaian equities. Trading activity saw 3.84 million shares change hands valued at GHS 18.16 million, representing a significant pickup from Wednesday’s volume of 986,600 shares worth GHS 5.26 million.

The session marked the 7,132nd trading day since the exchange’s inception in 1990. Trading operates Monday through Friday from 10:00 to 15:00 GMT when not interrupted by public holidays, with settlement occurring on a T+3 basis through the Bank of Ghana’s Central Securities Depository.

The modest gains in January 2026 represent a sharp contrast to the spectacular returns delivered throughout 2025, when the GSE Composite Index surged 79.4 percent to close at 8,770.25 points. That performance established the exchange as Africa’s second best performing equity market for the year, trailing only Malawi’s stock exchange. In dollar terms, the Ghanaian market delivered a 137.4 percent return to investors in 2025, aided significantly by the cedi’s approximately 40 percent appreciation against the United States dollar.

Financial stocks outpaced the broader market during 2025 with a 95.19 percent return, closing the year at 4,647.17 points. The exceptional performance drew attention from international fund managers who had previously avoided Ghana due to debt crisis concerns that dominated 2022 and early 2023.

Market observers attribute the continued strength to Ghana’s improving macroeconomic fundamentals. Inflation declined to single digits by late 2025 from 23.8 percent in December 2024, while treasury bill rates have fallen to levels near 10.7 percent from peaks around 28.9 percent during the debt crisis period. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed its fifth review under Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility arrangement in December 2025, projecting growth at 4.8 percent for 2026.

First Atlantic Bank PLC’s listing on December 19, 2025, through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) that raised GHS 786 million has generated renewed investor interest heading into the new year. The listing ended a seven year IPO drought on the exchange, with MTN Ghana’s 2018 offering representing the previous new listing. Analysts suggest the successful IPO could encourage other companies to pursue public listings in 2026.

Trading patterns across the first two weeks of January have shown volatility in daily volumes. Monday, January 12, saw exceptional activity with 9.68 million shares traded valued at GHS 38.05 million, while subsequent sessions recorded significantly lower volumes. Tuesday’s turnover plunged 83 percent from Monday’s level to just GHS 6.61 million despite the index posting gains.

Market participants have expressed cautious optimism about 2026 prospects while acknowledging potential headwinds. Equity strategists note that valuations have risen substantially across many listed companies following the 2025 rally, potentially limiting upside unless corporate earnings growth accelerates to justify higher price to earnings multiples.

Banking stocks, which dominate market capitalization, face questions about net interest margins as rates decline and asset quality concerns persist following the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) impact on bondholding institutions. Manufacturing companies grapple with elevated energy costs despite recent utility tariff adjustments, potentially squeezing profit margins.

The government’s zero Bank of Ghana financing policy announced in the 2026 Budget means all deficit financing will come through market based instruments rather than central bank advances. This fiscal discipline reassures investors that 2025’s gains rest on solid foundations rather than temporary improvements, though it creates competition for investor capital between equities and fixed income securities.

Policy continuity regarding IMF programme commitments will prove critical in determining whether international portfolio flows continue supporting the market. Ghana’s frontier market classification attracts specialized emerging market funds seeking higher returns despite elevated risks. The 2025 rally likely drew attention from fund managers previously underweight on Ghanaian equities.

The exchange maintains multiple markets including the Main Market for large corporates and the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) for small and medium sized enterprises. The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) operates alongside the equity market, processing GHS 3.75 billion in trades during the week ending January 8, representing a 16.25 percent decrease from the previous week.

Corporate earnings performance will prove critical in determining whether 2025’s momentum continues into the current year. The manufacturing and brewing sectors currently dominate the exchange, with banking representing a distant third while other listed companies fall into insurance, mining and petroleum sectors. Market observers note that sectoral concentration means performance heavily depends on relatively few large companies, creating index volatility when major stocks experience sharp movements.

MTN Ghana remains the most valuable stock on the exchange with a market capitalization of approximately GHS 56 billion, representing about 31.7 percent of the entire equity market. The telecommunications company closed at GHS 4.23 per share on Wednesday, January 14, up 0.71 percent year to date.

Dividend payments could provide support if companies reward shareholders from improved 2025 earnings. Some investors may reinvest dividends back into equities, providing buying support, though others might take profits after strong gains. The balance between these forces will influence near term price action across the market.

The exchange operates under regulatory oversight from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which maintains investor protection provisions including rules against insider trading and a fidelity fund to compensate investors for losses incurred from malpractice by licensed dealing members. Foreign portfolio investment remains unrestricted following the abolition of previous limits under the Foreign Exchange Act of 2006.