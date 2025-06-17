Ghana Stock Exchange Extends Bull Run with 27.4% Year-to-Date Gain

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) maintained its upward trajectory on Monday, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index climbing 0.87% to close at 6,227.74 points, extending its year-to-date return to 27.4%.

The rally was fueled by gains in three major equities, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the market.

Leading the charge were Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), Scancom PLC (MTNGH), and TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana (TOTAL), which posted respective price increases to GH¢2.00, GH¢2.99, and GH¢25.03. MTNGH emerged as the day’s most actively traded stock, with 361,112 shares changing hands for GH¢1.08 million. The financial sector index held steady at 3,287.72 points, maintaining its robust 38.09% year-to-date performance.

Market activity totaled 426,187 shares valued at GH¢1.18 million, while overall market capitalization reached GH¢136.97 billion. Analysts attribute the sustained bullish trend to improving macroeconomic conditions and strong corporate earnings, particularly in the energy and telecommunications sectors.

The exchange’s performance outpaces several regional peers, with Ghana’s 27.4% year-to-date return significantly exceeding the African average. Market observers suggest this momentum may continue as inflation stabilizes and the cedi shows signs of recovery.