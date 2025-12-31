Ghana Stock Exchange Ends 2025 with Strong Year-to-Date Gains

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) concluded 2025 on a positive note, with both major indices recording gains on the final trading day of the year, according to data from the 7123 trading session on Tuesday, December 31.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rose 6.57 points to close at 8,770.25, up from 8,763.68 recorded on Monday, December 30. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) gained 8.69 points to end at 4,647.17.

For the full year, the GSE-CI delivered an impressive 79.40% return, while the GSE-FSI surged 95.19%, marking one of the strongest performances in recent years for Ghana’s stock market.

Market capitalization increased to GH¢172.04 billion at the close of trading on December 31, up from GH¢171.96 billion the previous day.

Trading activity in the final week of 2025 showed varied volumes. On Monday, December 29, the market recorded 639,489 shares traded with a value of GH¢1.74 million. Activity picked up significantly on Tuesday, December 30, with 1,458,923 shares changing hands for a total value of GH¢5.36 million. On the final trading day, volume dropped to 673,763 shares worth GH¢1.34 million.

The strong year-to-date performance reflects renewed investor confidence in Ghana’s equity market, driven by improved macroeconomic conditions, currency stability, and corporate earnings growth across sectors. The financial sector’s outperformance, with gains exceeding 95%, highlights the recovery of banking and financial services stocks.

Market analysts attribute the stellar performance to several factors, including the cedi’s appreciation against major currencies, declining inflation, improved foreign exchange reserves, and policy stability following the implementation of economic reforms.

The GSE’s performance in 2025 positions Ghana as one of the best performing stock markets in Africa, attracting both domestic and international investors seeking higher returns in frontier markets.

As investors look ahead to 2026, market watchers expect continued activity driven by corporate earnings announcements, dividend payments, and ongoing economic reforms under the new administration.