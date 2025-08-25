Ghana Stock Exchange Edges Higher in Muted Trading

The Ghana Stock Exchange managed modest gains on Monday despite another quiet session that saw just over 239,000 shares change hands.

The GSE Composite Index inched up to 7,348.65 points from 7,346.69 points in the previous session. Market capitalization held steady at approximately GH¢149.93 billion as most stocks remained unchanged from their last closing prices.

MTN Ghana dominated trading activity, with nearly 149,000 shares worth more than GH¢579,000 changing hands. The telecoms giant accounted for over 80% of the day’s total trading value of GH¢706,541.34.

Banking stocks including Access Bank, CAL Bank, and Republic Bank saw moderate interest, though the financial sector index remained flat at 3,409.46 points. The subdued activity reflects ongoing investor caution amid Ghana’s economic recovery.

Year-to-date performance remains tepid, with the main index up just 0.50% since January. Financial stocks have fared slightly better with a 0.43% gain over the same period, though both figures lag regional peers.

The exchange’s alternative market showed no activity among its listed companies. Trading volumes have consistently remained below historical averages as institutional investors maintain selective positioning.

Market watchers suggest the cautious sentiment reflects uncertainty about Ghana’s broader economic trajectory. Recent improvements in key indicators have yet to translate into sustained investor confidence on the local bourse.

The muted trading patterns have persisted for several weeks, with only occasional spikes in activity around earnings announcements or corporate actions.