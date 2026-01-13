Ghana Stock Exchange Edges Higher Despite Sharp Trading Decline

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) posted modest gains on Tuesday despite experiencing a dramatic 50 percent drop in trading volume compared to the previous session.

The benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) climbed 1.53 points to close at 8,829.57 on January 13, 2026, representing a marginal 0.02 percent increase from Monday’s level of 8,828.04. The GSE Financial Stock Index (GSE-FSI) similarly advanced 2.02 points to reach 4,671.32, marking a 0.04 percent gain as financial stocks maintained their positive trajectory into the second week of trading.

Market activity contracted sharply on Tuesday, with only 4.83 million shares changing hands valued at 6.61 million cedis. This represented an 83 percent decline in turnover value from Monday’s robust session, which saw 9.68 million shares traded worth 38.05 million cedis. Market capitalization stood at 175.4 billion cedis, slightly below Monday’s 176.29 billion cedi valuation.

NewGold Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) emerged as the day’s strongest performer, surging 9.06 percent to close at 489.02 cedis per share. Ecobank Transnational followed with a 1.32 percent gain, while TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana added 0.15 percent in modest appreciation.

The losing side proved more crowded, with 10 stocks posting declines. Cocoa Processing Company suffered the steepest fall, dropping 16.67 percent to close at 0.05 cedis per share. CalBank retreated 4.92 percent after recording the highest trading volume of 3.81 million shares. Benso Oil Palm Plantation and Ecobank Ghana each declined 4.76 percent in parallel moves that reflected broader banking sector pressure.

Year to date performance shows the GSE-CI gaining 0.68 percent since January 1, while the GSE-FSI has advanced 0.52 percent over the same period. These early gains follow the exchange’s spectacular 2025 performance, when the GSE-CI delivered a 79.40 percent annual return that established Ghana’s bourse as Africa’s second best performing equity market.

Tuesday’s session included participation from 15 listed equities, producing three gainers against 10 losers in a market that tilted decidedly negative despite the index’s upward movement. MTN Ghana recorded 960,269 traded shares, making it the second most active stock behind CalBank. SIC Insurance Company and Ecobank Transnational rounded out the volume leaders with 33,095 and 14,615 shares traded respectively.

The exchange operates Monday through Friday from 10:00 to 15:00 GMT when not interrupted by public holidays. Settlement occurs on a T+3 basis through the Central Securities Depository managed by Bank of Ghana.

Analysts watching the early 2026 trading sessions note that reduced volumes could indicate investor caution following last year’s exceptional gains. Banking stocks face particular scrutiny as compressed interest margins challenge profitability despite improved loan portfolios. Manufacturing companies continue grappling with elevated energy costs that threaten to squeeze profit margins throughout the year.

The GSE’s modest January gains contrast sharply with 2025’s rally, which saw market capitalization expand from approximately 96 billion cedis at year start to 172.04 billion by December. Financial stocks outpaced the broader market with a 95.19 percent return, closing 2025 at 4,647.17 points in the index’s strongest annual performance since its 2011 introduction.

First Atlantic Bank’s December 19, 2025 Initial Public Offering, which raised 786 million cedis, has generated continued investor interest in early 2026. The listing ended a seven year IPO drought and could encourage other companies to pursue public listings this year. CalBank separately raised 900 million cedis through a Rights Issue completed in late 2025, listing over 3.1 billion additional shares on December 4.

Market observers expect corporate earnings quality, interest rate movements, inflation trends, and currency stability to determine whether the GSE sustains its momentum through 2026. The government’s commitment to zero Bank of Ghana financing means all deficit funding will come through market instruments rather than central bank advances, potentially supporting fixed income markets while competing for investor capital with equities.

Tuesday’s trading concluded with the GSE-CI posting a one week gain of 0.55 percent and a four week advance of 2.26 percent, suggesting gradual momentum building despite Tuesday’s volume decline.