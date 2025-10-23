Ghana Stock Exchange Drops 69 Points in Thursday Trading

The Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index declined by 69.05 points on Thursday, October 23, 2025, closing at 8,378.59 as market capitalization fell to GH¢166.35 billion.

The GSE Composite Index dropped from 8,447.64 on Wednesday to 8,378.59 on Thursday, representing a decline of 0.82 percent in a single trading session. Market capitalization decreased by approximately GH¢857 million, falling from GH¢167.21 billion to GH¢166.35 billion.

Thursday’s trading session recorded significant activity, with 1,606,700 shares changing hands valued at GH¢4.34 million. This marked the highest trading value for the week, surpassing Tuesday’s GH¢2.74 million and Wednesday’s GH¢1.18 million.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index showed modest resilience, gaining 5.14 points to close at 4,084.15, up from 4,079.01 the previous day. This represented a 0.13 percent increase in the financial sector index.

Despite Thursday’s decline, the year to date performance remains strong. Both indices have posted impressive gains since January 1, 2025, with the GSE Composite Index up 71.39 percent and the GSE Financial Stocks Index up 71.55 percent.

The week began on Monday with the composite index at 8,490.20 before experiencing consecutive declines through Thursday. Monday recorded the lowest trading volume at 220,174 shares valued at GH¢440,603.87, while Thursday saw the week’s highest trading value despite the market pullback.

Market analysts typically attribute mid week volatility to profit taking activities and portfolio rebalancing by institutional investors. The strong year to date performance suggests underlying investor confidence in Ghana’s economic fundamentals remains intact.