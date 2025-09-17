Ghana Stock Exchange Donates Computers And Refurbishes ICT Centre For Dzorwulu Special School

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has extended its commitment to education and community development by refurbishing the ICT Centre of the Dzorwulu Special School and donating brand-new computers, at a total project cost of over GHS157,000. In addition, staff of the Exchange contributed groceries and bottled water to support the welfare of the students.

The initiative underscores GSE’s dedication to creating equal opportunities in education, particularly for children with special needs, by providing them with access to modern tools that will enhance teaching and learning.

Speaking at the presentation, Ms. Abena Amoah, Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange, said: “At the GSE, we believe education is a powerful tool for empowerment, and no child should be left behind. By investing in the ICT Centre of the Dzorwulu Special School, we are ensuring that students with special needs have access to the resources and skills required to thrive in today’s digital world. This project also reflects our commitment to social responsibility and inclusive development.

On behalf of the school, Mr. Frederick Tetteh, Headmaster of the Dzorwulu Special

School, expressed appreciation: “We are deeply grateful to the Ghana Stock Exchange for this generous support. The refurbishment of our ICT Centre and the donation of computers will go a long way in transforming the way our students learn and interact with technology. The groceries and bottled water from staff also demonstrate genuine care for the wellbeing of our children.”

The GSE continues to prioritize initiatives that impact lives and support national development beyond the financial markets.