Ghana Stock Exchange Dips Slightly as Trading Session Shows Decline

The Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 3.14 points to close at 8,341.87 on Thursday, October 30, 2025, marking a modest decline from the previous day’s level of 8,345.01 during the bourse’s 7,082nd trading session.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index also declined, dropping 7.06 points to settle at 4,132.90 from Wednesday’s close of 4,139.96. Despite the daily losses, both indices remain significantly higher for the year, with the Composite Index up 70.64 percent and the Financial Stocks Index gaining 73.59 percent since January 1, 2025.

Trading activity was subdued on Thursday compared to the week’s earlier sessions. Just 268,624 shares changed hands with a total value of 1,022,561.81 Ghanaian cedis. This represents a dramatic decline from Wednesday’s exceptional trading day, which saw 8,247,146 shares traded worth 34,382,327.38 cedis.

Market capitalization stood at 166,163.62 million cedis by Thursday’s close, down from 166,202.58 million cedis the previous day. The modest decline reflects the broader pattern of consolidation after the exchange’s strong year to date performance.

The Ghana Stock Exchange operates from its headquarters in Accra and conducts continuous trading every weekday from 10:00 to 15:00 Greenwich Mean Time. Settlement of trades is handled by the Bank of Ghana’s Central Securities Depository on a T plus 3 business days basis.

Ghana has maintained its position as Africa’s best performing equity market in 2025 with year to date gains exceeding 70 percent, outpacing major bourses in Egypt, Kenya, and Nigeria. The strong performance has been supported by improved investor sentiment and continued liquidity inflows into equities.

The exchange’s two main indices, launched in January 2011, track different segments of the market. The Composite Index measures overall market performance across all listed securities, while the Financial Stocks Index focuses specifically on banking and insurance sector stocks.