Ghana Stock Exchange Dips as Gold ETF Dominates Trading

Ghana’s stock market closed lower Friday as investors showed cautious sentiment, though a gold-backed fund attracted the heaviest trading interest of the session.

The Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index dropped 9.71 points to end at 7,330.37, marking a slight retreat from recent gains. Despite the daily decline, the benchmark index maintains a modest 0.50 percent gain for the year.

Trading volume reached 526,041 shares worth nearly 9.51 million cedis, with activity heavily concentrated in a handful of securities. The NewGold ETF dominated proceedings, accounting for over half the session’s total value.

The exchange-traded fund attracted 4.98 million cedis in trading, reflecting continued investor interest in gold exposure amid economic uncertainty. Ghana’s status as a major gold producer makes the commodity a natural hedge for local investors.

Total Petroleum Ghana emerged as the second most active stock, generating 3.61 million cedis in turnover. The energy company’s shares drew significant attention as investors position themselves in the petroleum sector.

MTN Ghana rounded out the top three traded stocks with activity worth 797,303 cedis. However, the telecommunications giant’s shares slipped one pesewa to close at 3.87 cedis, suggesting some profit-taking by investors.

Most listed companies saw little price movement during the session. Ghana Oil Company provided one of the few bright spots, gaining three pesewas to reach 2.31 cedis as energy stocks showed mixed performance.

Cal Bank attracted modest trading interest worth 70,857 cedis, while Ecobank Transnational recorded the smallest meaningful activity at 38,758 cedis. Banking stocks generally remained stable throughout the session.

The Ghana Alternative Market recorded no trading activity whatsoever. Companies like Samba Foods, Meridian Marshalls, and Hords remained completely inactive with unchanged prices from previous sessions.

Similarly, the Odd Lot Market saw zero transactions, indicating limited interest in small-volume trades. This lack of activity in alternative and small-lot markets suggests investors focused on liquid, mainstream securities.

The concentration of trading in just a few stocks highlights the market’s narrow breadth. When activity clusters around gold funds and major corporates, it often signals cautious investor sentiment rather than broad-based confidence.

Friday’s modest decline came after recent sessions that had pushed the composite index higher. The market’s year-to-date performance remains positive but reflects the choppy trading conditions that have characterized 2025.

Investors appear to be weighing various economic factors including inflation trends, currency stability, and corporate earnings prospects. The heavy interest in gold-linked investments suggests some portfolio hedging against potential economic volatility.

For the broader market, the lack of significant price movements across most stocks indicates a wait-and-see approach among investors. Many appear reluctant to make major position changes amid ongoing economic uncertainties.