Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index Rises to 8,976.64 Points

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index gained 6.83 points on Friday, January 23, 2026, closing at 8,976.64 points compared to 8,969.81 points the previous trading session. Market capitalization reached GH₵178.53 billion.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) rose 9.03 points to close at 4,892.35 points from 4,883.32 points on Thursday, January 22, 2026, reflecting strong performance in the banking and financial services sector.

Year to date performance shows the GSE Composite Index up 2.35 per cent since January 1, 2026, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index has gained 5.28 per cent over the same period. The outperformance of financial stocks indicates robust investor confidence in Ghana’s banking sector following the successful completion of monetary policy normalization and improved asset quality metrics.

Thursday’s trading session, the 7,138th in the exchange’s history, recorded 8.77 million shares changing hands with a total value of GH₵50.90 million. The turnover represents a significant increase from Wednesday’s 1.14 million shares valued at GH₵4.56 million.

The week started strongly on Monday, January 19, 2026, with 12.83 million shares traded worth GH₵53.34 million as the GSE Composite Index stood at 8,811.42 points. Market capitalization on Monday was GH₵176.24 billion.

Tuesday, January 20, 2026, saw trading activity moderate to 2.51 million shares valued at GH₵8.84 million. The GSE Composite Index inched up to 8,818.99 points while market capitalization rose slightly to GH₵176.33 billion.

Wednesday, January 21, 2026, recorded the week’s lowest volume at 1.14 million shares worth GH₵4.56 million. However, the GSE Composite Index jumped significantly to 8,925.23 points, a gain of 106.24 points, pushing market capitalization to GH₵177.87 billion. The outsized index movement on low volume suggests price gains were concentrated in heavyweight stocks with significant index weighting.

Thursday brought renewed activity with 8.09 million shares traded for GH₵33.65 million as the index advanced to 8,969.81 points. Market capitalization expanded to GH₵178.44 billion.

Friday’s session saw 8.77 million shares change hands valued at GH₵50.90 million, bringing the index to 8,976.64 points and market capitalization to GH₵178.53 billion.

For the week, total trading volume reached 33.35 million shares worth GH₵151.30 million across five trading sessions. The GSE Composite Index advanced 165.22 points or 1.87 per cent from Monday’s opening level of 8,811.42 points.

Market capitalization increased by GH₵2.29 billion during the week, rising from GH₵176.24 billion on Monday to GH₵178.53 billion on Friday. The expansion in market cap reflects both index gains and positive investor sentiment toward Ghanaian equities.

The strong performance of the GSE Financial Stocks Index, which tracks banking and financial services companies, demonstrates that investors continue to favor this sector. Banks have benefited from improving economic conditions, lower inflation, stable exchange rates, and rising interest income as lending activity picks up.

Ghana’s equity market has shown remarkable resilience throughout early 2026, building on strong momentum established during the second half of 2025. The GSE Composite Index closed 2025 at approximately 8,770 points after rallying more than 50 per cent during the year, driven by macroeconomic stabilization and restored investor confidence following the successful completion of Ghana’s debt restructuring.

Several factors continue supporting market performance. Inflation declined to single digits by late 2025 after peaking above 50 per cent in 2022. The Ghana cedi appreciated approximately 40 per cent against the US (United States) dollar throughout 2025, providing currency stability that enhances returns for foreign portfolio investors.

Corporate earnings have improved as economic conditions normalize. Banks reported strong profit growth in 2025 as impairment charges moderated following the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP). Consumer goods companies and telecommunications firms also delivered robust results, supported by recovering consumer spending power.

Foreign investor participation in the GSE remains limited compared to pre crisis levels, with domestic institutional investors including pension funds, insurance companies, and mutual funds accounting for the majority of trading activity. However, growing interest from diaspora investors and gradual return of international portfolio flows suggest the investor base may be broadening.

Liquidity conditions on the exchange vary significantly across listed companies. A handful of large cap stocks including major banks and telecommunications companies account for the bulk of trading volume, while many smaller listings trade infrequently with wide bid ask spreads.

The Ghana Stock Exchange operates 39 listed equities across sectors including banking, telecommunications, manufacturing, insurance, distribution, mining, and oil and gas. Total market capitalization of approximately GH₵178.53 billion represents around 23 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), indicating substantial room for market deepening as more companies opt for public listings.

Market infrastructure supporting the GSE includes the Central Securities Depository Ghana Ltd, which provides electronic settlement and safekeeping for securities. The exchange uses modern trading platforms that support remote access, enabling brokers to execute orders electronically.

Regulatory oversight comes from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which enforces disclosure requirements, market conduct rules, and investor protection standards. Recent regulatory reforms have focused on strengthening corporate governance, improving transparency, and modernizing listing requirements to make the exchange more attractive to growth companies.

Looking ahead, market participants expect continued positive performance supported by stable macroeconomic conditions, improving corporate fundamentals, and potential new listings. The government’s successful return to international capital markets and improved fiscal discipline have enhanced Ghana’s investment appeal across asset classes including equities.