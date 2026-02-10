Ghana Stock Exchange Advances as Indices Post Gains on Monday

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded gains across both benchmark indices on Monday, February 9, 2026, as the GSE Composite Index advanced 21.80 points to close at 9,171.75 while trading volume reached 10.29 million shares valued at 46.02 million Ghana cedis.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) gained 0.24 percent from Friday’s closing level of 9,149.95 points in the exchange’s 7,149th trading session. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) climbed 13.36 points to settle at 5,050.32, reflecting a 0.27 percent increase from the previous day’s 5,036.96 points.

Market capitalization increased to 181.03 billion cedis at the close of trading. Monday’s trading volume represented a significant surge from Friday, February 6, when the exchange recorded 2.91 million shares worth 8.45 million cedis.

Year to date performance shows the GSE-CI gaining 4.58 percent since January 1, 2026, while the GSE-FSI has advanced 8.68 percent over the same period. The Financial Stocks Index continues outpacing the broader market composite, reflecting sustained investor interest in banking and insurance sector equities.

The strong start to the week extends the exchange’s positive momentum into the second week of February following its remarkable 2025 showing, when it emerged as Africa’s best performing equity market with a 79.43 percent annual return. The GSE-CI closed 2025 at 8,770.25 points on January 2, having surged from 4,888.82 points at the start of that year.

Ghana’s improved macroeconomic fundamentals provide a supportive backdrop for equity market performance. Inflation reached 6.3 percent in November 2025, falling within the Bank of Ghana (BoG) target range after years of elevated price pressures. Public debt stabilized around 45 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) following comprehensive restructuring efforts that removed immediate default risks.

Market analysts attribute the sustained bullish sentiment to factors including inflation returning to central bank targets, the cedi’s relative stability against major currencies, and improved corporate earnings expectations for 2026. Foreign portfolio investment flows significantly influence GSE performance, with Ghana’s frontier market classification attracting specialized emerging market funds seeking higher returns despite elevated risks.

The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) Economic and Market Outlook and Strategic Investment Orientation for 2026 report projects the GSE-CI to deliver approximately 81 percent returns, supported by commodity-linked equities, while the GSE-FSI is forecast to achieve returns of about 95 percent over the same period.

The report advises investors to focus on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), food and beverages, and financial stocks, which are expected to dominate trading activity in both volumes and values.

However, maintaining investor confidence through 2026 requires sustained fiscal discipline and policy stability following last year’s exceptional returns. Market participants continue monitoring corporate earnings announcements, monetary policy decisions, and broader economic indicators that influence trading direction.

Financial sector stocks dominate GSE market capitalization but face ongoing adjustments as lending rates decline while banks navigate asset quality pressures stemming from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) impact on government securities portfolios.

The GSE operates through an automated trading system with continuous trading from 10:00 to 15:00 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) each working day. Settlement of trades, handled by Bank of Ghana’s Central Securities Depository, occurs on a T plus 3 basis.

The exchange comprises several markets including the Main Market for large corporates, Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) for small and medium sized enterprises, Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) for trading treasury bills and bonds, Commercial Paper Market for short term corporate debt, Green and Sustainable Bond Market, and Over the Counter Market (OTC) for trading public non listed securities.

The Ghana Stock Exchange has 42 listed equities from 37 companies, with recent additions including First Atlantic Bank, which listed in December 2025.