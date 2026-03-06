Ghana Statistician Urges Nations to Treat Data as Core Government Infrastructure

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu has called on governments worldwide to stop treating national statistics as a peripheral function, arguing that data systems must be resourced and structured as essential public infrastructure on par with roads and energy grids.

Dr. Iddrisu made the remarks at a Future of Data side event held on the sidelines of the United Nations Statistical Commission in New York, where he represented Ghana in discussions tied to the Financing for Development 4 agenda. The event brought together senior statisticians and policymakers to address how data systems can be better financed and integrated into national governance frameworks.

“Robust data and statistics are the strategic foundation for sustainable financing and effective governance,” he told participants. “We must view data not as an add-on, but as core infrastructure for government operations, enabling evidence-based policymaking, smarter debt management, and attracting essential investments.”

Dr. Iddrisu argued that across many countries, including Ghana, economic and social data is produced by multiple agencies operating in silos, creating inconsistencies that undermine the credibility of national statistics. He said the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) must be formally recognised and resourced as the central coordinating authority across the country’s data ecosystem, serving as a quality assurance body for figures generated by institutions such as the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

“Our national statistical office must be the nexus, working hand-in-hand with all data producers to integrate information and provide a seal of trust that makes data actionable,” he said.

To make the economic case for stronger investment in statistical systems, Dr. Iddrisu cited global estimates suggesting that every dollar committed to national data infrastructure generates approximately USD 32 in value through better policy decisions and improved transparency. “The return on investment for statistics is astounding,” he said, describing the figure as a powerful argument for securing dedicated and predictable budget allocations for statistical development.

The Government Statistician also urged greater engagement with international frameworks, singling out the Sevilla Platform for Action as a mechanism to ensure that external support for data systems aligns with national priorities rather than donor-driven agendas.

Dr. Iddrisu was appointed Government Statistician by President John Mahama in April 2025 and officially sworn in on May 2, 2025. He brings a background in macroeconomic policy from his previous role as Director of Economic Research at the Ministry of Finance. Since taking office, he has consistently positioned the GSS as a frontline institution in Ghana’s broader economic recovery and governance agenda.

He closed his remarks in New York with a call for parliamentary engagement, urging legislators to champion data funding as a development priority. “We must continue to proactively engage with our Ministry of Finance and parliamentary representatives, demonstrating the tangible benefits of investing in our entire data value chain,” he said.