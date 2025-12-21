Ghana Statistical Service Warns Employment Growth Masks Underlying Job Insecurity

The Ghana Statistical Service has warned that recent increases in employment figures should not be mistaken for real job security, noting that many of the jobs created are unstable and poorly paid.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Friday, December 19, Senior Labour Statistician Anthony Oduro-Denkyira explained that Ghana uses a relaxed definition of unemployment to reflect local labour market realities. He noted that unemployment is only one measure of labour underutilisation, adding that underemployment, especially time-related underemployment, remains widespread across the economy.

According to Oduro-Denkyira, “In Ghana, we classify someone as unemployed if they are available for work, even if they are not actively searching.” He cited discouraged job seekers as a key reason for this approach, suggesting that many potential workers have stopped looking for employment due to repeated failures.

The statistician explained that someone may be employed but working fewer than 40 hours a week and still willing to work more, placing that person in the category of underemployed rather than unemployed. This distinction is crucial for understanding the true state of Ghana’s labour market beyond headline employment numbers.

He also clarified that being underpaid does not make someone unemployed, but rather places them in a category known as income-related underemployment. These individuals are working, but their earnings are not enough to meet basic living standards, creating a situation where employment does not translate into economic security.

On whether illegal activities count as work, Oduro-Denkyira said Ghana’s labour statistics only recognise legal economic activities. Any work that is illegal under Ghanaian law, including cybercrime or fraud, is not captured in employment or GDP data, he stressed.

The senior statistician concluded that without deliberate efforts to formalise businesses, expand access to finance, and invest in skills development, employment gains will remain fragile. His remarks highlight the gap between statistical employment growth and meaningful economic progress for workers.

Oduro-Denkyira’s comments come amid government claims of progress in job creation and economic recovery. While official statistics show increasing numbers of people classified as employed, the quality of those jobs remains a significant concern for policymakers and development experts.

Time-related underemployment affects workers across multiple sectors, particularly in informal trade, agriculture, and services where many people work irregular hours or cannot find enough work to occupy a full week. This form of underemployment represents a significant waste of productive capacity in the economy.

Income-related underemployment similarly affects millions of Ghanaians who work full hours but earn wages insufficient to cover basic needs such as food, housing, healthcare, and education. The statutory minimum wage in Ghana remains low relative to the cost of living, particularly in urban areas.

The Ghana Statistical Service conducts regular labour force surveys to track employment trends, unemployment rates, and various forms of underutilisation in the labour market. These surveys provide data that inform government policy decisions and economic planning.

Formalising businesses and expanding access to finance are widely recognised as critical steps toward creating better quality jobs. Informal businesses typically offer less stable employment, lower wages, and minimal benefits compared to formal sector enterprises.

Skills development has also been identified as essential for improving employment quality. Many Ghanaian workers lack the technical and vocational skills demanded by employers, creating a mismatch between available labour and job requirements.

The statistician’s warning that employment gains remain fragile reflects concerns that economic shocks, policy changes, or external factors could quickly reverse recent progress. Without structural improvements in the economy, job creation may remain dependent on temporary or precarious arrangements.

Civil society organisations and labour unions have consistently called for policies that prioritise decent work rather than just employment numbers. Decent work, as defined by international labour standards, includes adequate wages, job security, social protection, and respect for workers’ rights.

Ghana’s informal sector employs the majority of the workforce but is characterised by low productivity, limited access to credit and technology, and minimal regulatory oversight. Transitioning more workers and businesses into the formal economy remains a major development challenge.

The government has implemented various programs aimed at job creation, including youth employment initiatives, entrepreneurship support, and industrial policy interventions. However, the effectiveness of these programs in generating quality employment has been questioned by some analysts.

Oduro-Denkyira’s statement that Ghana cannot claim victory in the fight against unemployment until job quality improves reflects a more nuanced understanding of labour market challenges. Statistical employment rates may rise while workers remain economically vulnerable and insecure.

International development agencies, including the International Labour Organization, have similarly emphasised the importance of employment quality over quantity. Creating millions of jobs means little if those jobs trap workers in poverty and precarious conditions.

The Ghana Statistical Service plays a crucial role in providing accurate data for evidence-based policymaking. Its warnings about employment quality serve as a reminder that headline statistics must be interpreted carefully and contextualised within broader economic realities.