Ghana Statistical Service reveals districts with over 60 percent male alcohol consumption

New district level data released by the Ghana Statistical Service has uncovered alarming pockets of excessive alcohol consumption among men with some districts recording prevalence rates exceeding 60 percent despite lower regional averages.

The findings show that parts of the North East and Savannah regions are among the worst affected with a majority of men engaging in excessive alcohol intake, raising serious public health and socio-economic concerns. Speaking to journalists on December 22, 2025, Data Scientist at GSS Peter Yeltume Mwinlaaru explained that district level analysis often reveals risks hidden by national or regional averages.

The Ghana Statistical Service defined excessive alcohol consumption as men aged 15 to 59 years consuming more than two standard measures of alcohol regardless of the type of alcoholic beverage. Mwinlaaru cautioned that even districts classified as having relatively lower consumption levels should not be considered safe, stressing that the ideal public health benchmark for excessive alcohol intake is zero.

The estimates were produced using Small Area Estimation techniques which combined data from the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey and the 2022 Population and Housing Census. The approach allowed the Service to generate reliable district level estimates rather than relying solely on national or regional figures.

Mwinlaaru cited the Western Region as an example noting that while some districts show relatively lower alcohol consumption, others within the same region record much higher prevalence, reinforcing the need for localized analysis. He stressed that the objective was not to explain causes of alcohol consumption but to highlight where the problem is most severe to support targeted interventions.

Beyond health risks, high alcohol consumption carries broader economic and social consequences including reduced productivity, rising healthcare costs and increased pressure on households and public health systems. Alcohol consumption is linked to several non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension according to the data scientist.

The GSS estimated about six key indicators using small area estimation with excessive alcohol consumption as one of the focal points. The method helps identify hidden pockets of vulnerability that would otherwise remain obscured in aggregated regional or national statistics.

A broader Ghana Statistical Service report released December 22 also highlighted concerning levels of excessive alcohol consumption among men with some regions recording rates exceeding 50 percent. The report noted implications for public health, productivity and social wellbeing across affected areas.

The district level reports are intended to guide policymakers, researchers and development partners in designing public health and behavioral change interventions that respond to local realities rather than relying solely on national averages. Addressing excessive alcohol consumption at the district level could significantly improve national health outcomes while easing long term economic and social pressures.

The 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey previously found that one in every four males aged 15 to 49 years with no education reported drinking alcohol daily or almost daily, about three times the percentage of males with more than secondary education. The percentage of females in this age range with no education who reported daily drinking was over five times higher than women with more than secondary education.

Small Area Estimation techniques represent an important methodological advancement for Ghana’s statistical system. By combining survey data with census information, the approach enables production of reliable estimates for smaller geographic areas where sample sizes from surveys alone would be insufficient to support robust analysis.

The GSS emphasized that further research would be needed to explore underlying causes of high alcohol consumption in affected districts and inform more tailored responses. The Service noted that cultural, economic and social factors likely vary across districts and require localized understanding to develop effective interventions.

Public health experts have long advocated for district level health data to improve resource allocation and programme design. The new alcohol consumption estimates provide authorities with evidence to prioritize interventions in the most affected areas while monitoring progress toward national health objectives.

The findings come amid growing recognition that non-communicable diseases represent a major and increasing burden on Ghana’s healthcare system. Excessive alcohol consumption contributes to multiple chronic conditions including liver disease, cardiovascular problems, certain cancers and mental health disorders.

Reducing excessive drinking is critical to improving health outcomes and preventing avoidable illnesses according to Mwinlaaru. The data provides a baseline against which future interventions can be measured, enabling authorities to track whether targeted programmes are effectively reducing alcohol consumption in high prevalence districts.

The Ghana Statistical Service produces thematic briefs and analytical reports to support evidence based policymaking across multiple sectors. The district level alcohol consumption estimates form part of broader efforts to generate granular data that reflects local realities and guides more effective resource allocation.