Ghana State Housing Company Launches Nationwide Revenue Drive

Ghana’s State Housing Company Limited (SHC) has initiated a countrywide campaign to recover millions in unpaid client dues, aiming to stabilize its finances and maintain affordable housing delivery.

The State Housing Company Limited (SHC) is urging clients to settle outstanding balances with a 15 percent discount offered through December 31, 2025. Managing Director John Sheriff Bawah announced the initiative to strengthen the company’s financial base. He emphasized the importance of clearing arrears to avoid future penalties.

Bawah explained that accumulated unpaid rents, service charges and lease renewals total hundreds of millions of cedis. This shortfall constrains operations because the SHC relies entirely on internally generated funds. The company receives no government subvention.

Founded nearly seventy years ago, the SHC has been instrumental in developing affordable homes and planned communities in major cities including Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale. The discount applies to ground rent, lease renewals, land regularization, service charges and development consents. It excludes house sales.

Clients who do not clear their arrears during the discount period will face penalties and legal enforcement measures. Bawah described the campaign as both an opportunity and a warning. The SHC will also open a 24 hour Premium and Express Service Centre by year’s end for faster payment and inquiry processing.

This revenue mobilization effort seeks to improve compliance, secure property ownership for thousands of clients and ensure the company’s continued service to Ghana’s housing sector.