Ghana Startup Transforms Student Learning with AI Quiz Platform

A Ghanaian artificial intelligence platform is revolutionizing how African students prepare for exams by converting study materials into personalized quizzes within seconds.

PremioQuest, launched by University of Cape Coast lecturer Dr. Ernest Addae, addresses persistent challenges in traditional study methods by generating tailored assessments from uploaded lecture notes, textbooks, and course materials. The platform has attracted more than 3,000 users since its launch, primarily university students seeking more effective preparation strategies.

The AI-driven system analyzes uploaded content and creates questions spanning multiple cognitive levels, from basic recall to complex analysis. Students receive immediate feedback on their performance, with detailed summaries highlighting strengths and identifying areas requiring additional focus.

“Students spend countless hours studying yet still feel unprepared for examinations,” Dr. Addae told reporters. “We identified five core problems: evaluation, engagement, efficiency, retention, and feedback.”

The molecular pathology lecturer, who holds a PhD from the National University of Singapore, developed the platform after observing students struggling with ineffective study techniques despite significant time investment.

Traditional study methods in Ghana and across Africa often involve passive reading and note-taking without structured feedback mechanisms. Students frequently rely on group discussions and repetitive reading sessions, particularly during examination periods, yet many report feeling uncertain about their comprehension levels.

PremioQuest’s algorithm tracks user performance across sessions, offering personalized recommendations for improvement. Students scoring below predetermined thresholds can access an integrated AI study assistant that explains incorrect answers and provides targeted practice questions.

The platform grants users access to multiple large language models, including GPT-5, Claude, and Gemini, without requiring separate subscriptions. This approach eliminates cost barriers while providing comprehensive AI-powered learning support.

University lecturers have emerged as advocates for the platform, with many introducing it during classes as a study enhancement tool. Professional exam candidates have also begun adopting the system, though undergraduate students remain the primary user base.

“Growth has been consistent rather than exponential,” Dr. Addae noted. “User retention remains high because the platform delivers measurable learning improvements.”

The company offers new users 50,000 free tokens, sufficient for generating dozens of personalized quizzes. Additional tokens are available from five Ghana cedis, providing continued access to all platform features including performance analytics and AI tutoring support.

Dr. Addae’s team plans to expand the platform’s capabilities with enhanced cognitive skill analytics and improved personalization algorithms. The long-term vision involves establishing PremioQuest as a continental learning hub, connecting students, educators, and institutions through AI-driven educational tools.

The initiative emerges amid growing institutional recognition of artificial intelligence’s educational potential across Africa. The University of Cape Coast has actively promoted AI adoption, hosting Google-Ghana seminars on artificial intelligence trends and conducting research on ChatGPT’s impact on student academic achievement.

PremioQuest operates within a competitive global market of AI quiz generators, yet distinguishes itself through its focus on African educational contexts and affordable pricing structure targeting local economic conditions. As digital literacy increases among African students, such platforms may become essential components of modern educational strategies.

For Ghana’s educational ecosystem, the platform represents a shift from passive content consumption toward active, feedback-driven learning methodologies that promise improved academic outcomes.