Ghana Stakeholders Chart Path for Fund Domiciliation Hub

Ghana is positioning itself as an emerging fund domiciliation jurisdiction in West Africa through renewed policy attention, regulatory reform and collaboration between government agencies, regulators, pension funds and private sector stakeholders.

The Ghana Fund Domiciliation Roundtable convened in Accra on Wednesday, February 5, 2026, under the theme Unlocking Domiciliation Opportunities for Ghana. The engagement brought together senior policymakers, regulators, fund managers, pension trustees, development finance institutions and ecosystem enablers to examine progress, identify gaps and chart next steps.

Louis Kwame Amo, Director of the Financial Sector Division at the Ministry of Finance, said fund domiciliation aligns directly with efforts to deepen domestic capital markets. The ministry is working closely with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Bank of Ghana (BoG), Registrar of Companies and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to clarify roles, reduce duplication and align supervisory standards with international best practice.

Ghana’s private capital market has expanded steadily, but the country’s fund ecosystem remains largely company based. This structure can constrain participation by global institutional investors and development finance institutions that typically invest through tax transparent, pass through vehicles such as limited partnerships, which are the global standard for private equity and venture capital funds.

Keynote addresses by senior representatives from the Ministry of Finance, SEC and NPRA underscored government commitment to regulatory coordination, pension participation and long term capital mobilisation through alternative investment vehicles.

Discussions throughout the roundtable focused on two core pillars of Ghana’s domiciliation reform agenda. The first pillar examined operationalisation of limited partnerships as an alternative fund structure, including legal and regulatory reforms required to align Ghana’s framework with global best practice while safeguarding investor protection and market integrity.

The second pillar explored alternative funding pathways for youth and women focused micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs), highlighting the role of blended finance, impact funds, crowdfunding and angel investing in unlocking patient, risk tolerant capital.

Maame Dadson of Stafford Law, Ghana, a member of the Collaborative for the Domiciliation of Funds in Africa (CDFA), said the roundtable marks a shift from diagnosis to action. She noted the discussions demonstrated strong appetite among regulators, investors and fund managers to work collaboratively toward a domiciliation framework that is globally competitive and aligned to Ghana’s development priorities.

Amma Lartey of Impact Investing Ghana emphasised that fund domiciliation is not only a technical or legal issue but a pathway to channel capital more effectively to women and youth entrepreneurs. She said locally domiciled funds can play a catalytic role in building an inclusive private sector economy.

Participants emphasised the importance of mobilising domestic institutional capital, including pension funds, alongside development and private investment. Across sessions, participants highlighted the importance of inter agency coordination across the Ministry of Finance, SEC, NPRA, the Office of the Registrar of Companies and ecosystem actors to ensure coherence between legislation, regulatory guidelines and market practice.

Recent developments are laying the groundwork for enhanced local capital mobilisation, positioning Ghana to attract long term domestic, diaspora and international capital. Strengthening Ghana’s fund domiciliation framework represents both a market opportunity and a strategic policy priority.

The roundtable forms part of a broader ecosystem strengthening agenda, contributing to Africa wide efforts to promote locally domiciled, transparent and well regulated investment vehicles that support inclusive economic growth, particularly for women and youth focused MSMEs.

The roundtable concluded with broad consensus on the need for continued policy dialogue, targeted advocacy and follow up engagements to translate recommendations into implementation. Planned next steps include bilateral engagements with regulators, follow up ecosystem consultations and broader dissemination of policy recommendations to maintain momentum.

The engagement was convened by the Collaborative for the Domiciliation of Funds in Africa in partnership with the Ghana Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (GVCA) and Impact Investing Ghana, as part of the broader WEAVE Africa learning and ecosystem strengthening initiative.

The roundtable was convened in the context of the release of the Domiciliation of Investment Vehicles in Africa study. The study identifies countries such as Mauritius, Rwanda, Morocco and Ghana as leading examples, while underscoring the untapped potential of pension funds and local investors across Africa.

Commissioned by the Mastercard Foundation, the study was led by Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA) in collaboration with Momentus Global, Stafford Law and Samawati Capital. The Ghana Fund Domiciliation Roundtable provided a platform to translate continental insights into practical, country level dialogue and action.

The WEAVE Africa initiative aims to create 2,200 dignified jobs for young African women by 2028 and strengthen the ecosystem that supports them. The project complements the work of the Mastercard Foundation Africa Growth Fund by supporting the wider value chain surrounding investment vehicles, especially women entrepreneurs who form the backbone of portfolio companies.

Approximately 60 percent of Africa focused funds are currently domiciled offshore in jurisdictions such as Mauritius, Luxembourg and Delaware. The study argues that shifting fund domiciliation back to Africa could help unlock local capital, deepen markets and empower small businesses.

Africa’s MSMEs form the backbone of the continent’s economies, accounting for nearly 80 percent of formal employment in emerging markets. Despite their importance, they continue to face a 940 billion United States dollar financing gap.

Domiciling funds locally has multiple benefits including reduced operating costs, increased trust and deepened local capital markets. It also promotes formalisation of MSMEs, since funds typically require investee businesses to be legally registered.

Africa’s pension funds alone hold billions in underutilised assets that could be channelled into small and medium enterprises and infrastructure projects. Regional integration efforts, such as those within the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), further enhance the potential for cross border domiciliation and creation of pan African investment funds.

Ghana’s private equity market is gradually expanding, supported by economic recovery efforts and improved investor confidence under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. By 2023, private equity and venture capital assets neared seven billion United States dollars, with more local funds licensed and growing interest in sectors such as technology and renewable energy.

The engagement reaffirmed the importance of collaboration between government institutions, development partners, industry associations and private sector actors in building a fund domiciliation ecosystem that supports capital mobilisation, market integrity and inclusive growth.