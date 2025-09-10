Ghana Sports Minister Questions Otto Addo’s Future

Ghana’s Sports Minister Kofi Adams has publicly expressed dissatisfaction with Black Stars coach Otto Addo’s performance, raising serious questions about the German-born tactician’s future ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Adams voiced frustration over the output of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, warning that Ghana’s World Cup qualification campaign remains on shaky ground. The minister’s criticism follows mixed results in recent international fixtures, including a disappointing 1-1 draw against Chad that sparked widespread calls for coaching changes.

Speaking in a candid interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Adams questioned how long the current arrangement could continue. “If I tell you I am impressed, then it means I do not know my job. I am not,” Adams stated. He acknowledged that Addo accepts responsibility for poor performances but questioned the sustainability of repeated apologies without tangible improvement.

The timing of Adams’ comments adds pressure to Ghana’s World Cup qualification hopes. Ghana currently leads Group I with 19 points after beating Mali on Monday, but Madagascar trails by just three points with Comoros still in contention for first place. The Black Stars need positive results in their remaining fixtures to secure direct qualification for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Ghana’s absence from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco has intensified scrutiny on the technical team. Addo, 49, was reappointed in March 2024 on a three-year contract but has faced intense criticism after failing to guide the team to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The failure to qualify for the continental showpiece marked a significant setback for Ghanaian football.

The Sports Minister emphasized the precarious nature of Ghana’s World Cup qualification, noting that the team cannot afford complacency despite their current group position. “We have not even qualified for the World Cup yet. We still need a win and at least a draw to comfortably say that, as far as our group is concerned, nobody can overtake us,” Adams explained.

Recent reports suggest some players have lost confidence in Addo due to uncertainty over his future tenure. This development could complicate team dynamics during the crucial final stages of qualification.

The Ghana Football Association has yet to respond officially to the minister’s comments. However, the association has previously shown support for Addo despite disappointing results, suggesting internal discussions about the coaching situation may intensify following Adams’ public criticism.

Ghana’s next World Cup qualifier fixtures will likely determine both the team’s tournament prospects and Addo’s coaching future. With Madagascar and Comoros remaining competitive threats in Group I, the Black Stars face a challenging path to secure their place at the expanded 2026 World Cup.

The debate over Ghana’s coaching direction reflects broader concerns about the national team’s trajectory after years of underperformance in major tournaments. As qualification hangs in the balance, pressure continues mounting on both the technical team and football administrators to deliver results that match Ghana’s historical pedigree in African football.