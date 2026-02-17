Ghana Sports Minister Pledges Training Modules for Sports Journalists

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams has promised to develop dedicated training modules for sports journalists in Ghana, committing to a closer working relationship with the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) as the government pursues a broader agenda to grow the country’s sports economy beyond football.

Adams made the pledge during a meeting with a SWAG delegation led by its President, Kwabena Yeboah, who pressed the minister to expand support for grassroots sports and amplify awareness around a government-backed sports fund he has championed.

“The lack of basic sports facilities has long hampered progress,” Yeboah said, calling on Ghana to shift its sporting focus beyond football and invest meaningfully in other disciplines.

SWAG said Adams’ open-door approach has allowed stakeholders to meaningfully contribute to ongoing reforms in the sector. Yeboah also credited the minister for backing Ghana’s participation at the recent 8th Association of International Sports Press (AIPS) Africa Congress in Banjul, The Gambia, held from February 6 to 9, 2026, where Ghana’s delegation drew positive attention across the continent and internationally.

The association called for stronger backing and wider public awareness of the sports fund, describing it as essential to building sustainable grassroots development and expanding the country’s talent pipeline.

Adams, in response, described SWAG as a “powerful voice” in Ghana’s sports ecosystem and said responsible, constructive journalism would be indispensable in shaping the sector’s future. He urged the media to scale up coverage of sport to attract investors and nurture local talent, pointing to the growing opportunities in Ghana’s sports media space.

SWAG, founded in 1968, counts more than 1,000 members, spanning sports journalists, photojournalists, content creators, bloggers, writers, and presenters across Ghana. The association is an active affiliate of AIPS in Africa and globally.

The minister reiterated his commitment to improving sports infrastructure and called on all stakeholders to collaborate in positioning sports as a genuine engine for national development.