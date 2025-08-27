Ghana Spends US$1.5 Billion Annually on Textile Imports

Ghana’s overwhelming dependence on foreign goods is undermining domestic industry and draining national resources, with textile imports alone costing $1.5 billion each year.

Government officials warn that rising import reliance threatens economic sovereignty and job creation.

Dr. Ishmael Nii Amanor Dodoo, who directs partnerships for the 24-Hour Economy initiative, revealed that Ghana now imports nearly 80% of essential products. He delivered the stark assessment during the launch of a regional trade fair in Juapong.

The economic shift represents a dramatic reversal from Ghana’s industrial heyday when local manufacturers produced globally competitive products. Dodoo cited historical successes including Volta Corned Beef, West Africa’s first transistor radios, and locally assembled Sanyo televisions.

These achievements demonstrate Ghana’s capacity for world-class manufacturing, according to the policy official. He argued that reviving round-the-clock economic activity could restore the country’s industrial competitiveness and reduce foreign dependence.

The Volta Economic Corridor forms a central component of government revival plans. The project would establish integrated transport systems across Volta Lake to handle over 8.2 million tons of cargo annually while supporting large-scale agricultural production.

Officials believe the corridor could help Ghana access West Africa’s $1.3 trillion market through improved logistics and increased production capacity. The initiative targets both manufacturing revival and agricultural expansion in the Volta Region.

Labour unions have endorsed the industrial restoration agenda while emphasizing worker protection concerns. General Secretary Edith Abla Amenuvor Afewu said reviving facilities like Volta Star Textiles would restore household dignity and economic stability.

The textile industry once employed more than 25,000 workers across 16 companies, contributing approximately 12% to national economic output. Today only three textile manufacturers remain operational, according to industry representatives.

Jerome Kwaku Dunyo, managing director of dormant Volta Star Textiles, has prepared a $100 million revival plan for the Juapong facility. The proposal includes scalable investment options beginning at $25 million to restart production gradually.

Company officials thanked government leaders and regional authorities for supporting restoration efforts. They specifically acknowledged President John Mahama’s personal commitment to rebuilding Ghana’s textile manufacturing capacity.

The Volta Trade and Investment Fair adopted the theme “Volta Rising: Building Global Partnerships for a Thriving 24-Hour Economy.” Organizers positioned the event as both a commercial platform and rallying point for industrial renewal.

Regional development officials hope the fair will attract investors to manufacturing projects while showcasing the Volta Region’s potential as a production hub. Success could provide a model for industrial revival across other regions.