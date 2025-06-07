Ghana Spends Billions Importing Animal Offal Despite Local Supply

Ghana expended GH¢2.68 billion importing yemuadie (animal offal) in 2024, making it the nation’s second-largest food import after processed cereals, despite the product’s deep roots in local cuisine.

Trade data reveals this staple—essential for dishes like abunubunu and fufu with light soup—now joins frozen chicken cuts, sugar, and cereals in constituting 28.2% of Ghana’s GH¢39 billion annual food import bill.

The reliance on imported offal underscores a paradox: Ghana is purchasing elements of its own food heritage from foreign markets, often at premium prices. Yemuadie alone accounted for nearly GH¢7 of every GH¢100 spent on food imports, transforming what was historically a low-value byproduct of local livestock into a high-cost commodity.

Industry analysts attribute this trend to deficiencies in domestic processing capacity and supply chain inefficiencies. Despite abundant raw materials from Ghana’s livestock sector, scaling production to meet demand remains constrained by limited investment in modern abattoirs, refrigeration infrastructure, and distribution networks. The Ghana Meat Producers Association acknowledged these gaps, noting that “inconsistent quality standards deter commercial buyers from sourcing locally.”

The persistent importation of offal highlights untapped potential in Ghana’s agricultural value chain, where local processing could convert waste into economic value while reducing foreign expenditure.