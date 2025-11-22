Ghana South Africa Economic Partnership Deepens

Ghana and South Africa are strengthening economic cooperation as bilateral trade surpasses one billion US dollars, according to the Acting South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Thando Dalamba. Speaking in Accra, Dalamba said rising private sector activity, institutional frameworks, and diaspora involvement are driving the momentum.

Dalamba explained the relationship is supported by 24 cooperation agreements and Memoranda of Understanding signed over the past two decades. These frameworks guide trade, investment, and skills development across multiple sectors. He emphasized the African diaspora business community as a critical force behind commercial integration on the continent.

Bilateral trade climbed from 14 billion South African rand in 2020 to 18 billion rand in 2024, roughly equivalent to one billion US dollars. Dalamba noted the expansion reflects increased activity in mining services, retail, telecommunications, and hospitality, where South African companies have established a strong presence in Ghana.

South African firms have deployed 1.2 billion US dollars across 161 projects in Ghana. Dalamba said these investments are generating jobs and supporting industrial development during a critical phase of Ghana’s economic reform agenda. He added that the investment pipeline remains active, with companies assessing prospects in energy, manufacturing, agro processing, and logistics.

The reciprocal visa waiver introduced in November 2023 has dramatically increased business travel, with Ghanaian arrivals to South Africa jumping by more than 240 percent. Dalamba said improved mobility reduces transaction costs, accelerates negotiations, and enables more structured corporate engagement between businesses in both countries.

South Africa launched its participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Guided Trade Initiative in January 2024, with consignments of goods departing from Durban to Kenya and Ghana. Dalamba said the effort positions both countries as early actors in building continental value chains and strengthening intra African commerce. He noted the initiative is expected to support regional manufacturing linkages and reduce reliance on imports from outside the continent.

Nadia Okudzeto, Head of the Diaspora Desk at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), said the role of the diaspora has evolved from remittances to sustained commercial participation. She explained that Ghana now operates a dedicated diaspora affairs framework including a national diaspora engagement policy and a fully operational diaspora desk at GIPC.

Okudzeto revealed the Center has launched the Investment Opportunity Marketing Project to showcase specific investment prospects across the country. She added that GIPC has begun capturing diaspora investment data for the first time, describing it as a necessary step toward understanding investor flows and designing targeted support for diaspora enterprises. She expressed interest in Ghana and South Africa exploring peer learning models to deepen collaboration and expand diaspora driven trade and investment.

Dalamba urged governments, private sector actors, and diaspora communities to intensify cooperation to unlock new markets and expand investment. He said sustained partnership is essential for accelerating regional growth, building stronger value chains, and positioning African economies to compete on the global stage.