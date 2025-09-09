Ghana Small-Scale Gold Exports Hit Record US$6.3 Billion

Ghana’s small-scale gold sector delivered unprecedented export revenues of $6.3 billion between January and August 2025, already exceeding all of 2024’s performance with 66.7 tonnes exported through formal channels.

Ghana Gold Board CEO Sammy Gyamfi announced the milestone during the Mining and Minerals Convention in Accra Tuesday, highlighting how formalized artisanal mining has transformed into a major economic driver. The eight-month volume surpassed 2024’s total small-scale exports of 63 tonnes.

The record performance represents Ghana’s successful integration of small-scale miners into formal export frameworks, creating transparent revenue streams while combating illegal mining activities that previously dominated the sector.

Export values increased dramatically from $4.6 billion for all of 2024, reflecting both higher volumes and favorable global gold prices. Gold traded at $3,667 per ounce as of September 9, representing $1,150 gains from year-ago levels.

Gyamfi emphasized the economic significance during the Accra convention, telling participants that small-scale exports facilitated by GoldBod reached the record 66.7 metric tons valued at approximately $6 billion. The figures exclude large-scale mining operations handled through separate export channels.

Ghana’s formalization efforts have successfully channeled previously informal gold trading into regulated systems. The transformation reflects successful reforms including aggressive licensing and competitive purchasing arrangements that encourage small-scale miners to work within legal frameworks.

The surge strengthens Ghana’s foreign exchange position during continued economic recovery efforts. Small-scale gold exports now provide substantial support for the cedi while generating government revenues through formal taxation and licensing systems.

Earlier GoldBod data showed the acceleration, with 41.5 tonnes exported worth $4 billion between February and May 2025 alone, indicating sustained monthly export growth throughout the year. This trajectory suggests annual totals could exceed 100 tonnes.

Global gold market conditions have supported Ghana’s export expansion. Gold prices rose 8.56% over the past month and gained 44.10% year-over-year, driven by Federal Reserve policy expectations, geopolitical uncertainties, and central bank purchasing programs.

The small-scale sector’s formalization creates opportunities for mining community development while reducing environmental damage from illegal operations. Regulated mining practices provide better working conditions and safety standards compared to uncontrolled artisanal activities.

Ghana’s broader mining sector benefits from record gold prices and increased production efficiency. Goldman Sachs Research projects gold reaching $3,700 per troy ounce by year-end 2025, suggesting continued favorable conditions for Ghana’s export revenues.

The economic impact extends beyond direct export earnings to supporting local employment and business development in mining regions. Formalized small-scale operations create supply chain opportunities while generating tax revenues for community infrastructure development.

Gold prices in 2025 reached highs of $3,586.80 per ounce on September 5, compared to January lows of $2,623.91, demonstrating the favorable pricing environment supporting Ghana’s export performance throughout the year.

Mining industry observers note Ghana’s success in transitioning informal gold mining into regulated export systems provides models for other African countries facing similar challenges with artisanal mining sectors.

The record export performance positions Ghana as a leading African gold producer while demonstrating how policy reforms can transform informal economic activities into formal revenue generators. Continued success requires maintaining regulatory frameworks that balance economic opportunities with environmental protection.

GoldBod’s achievement represents broader economic transformation efforts aimed at maximizing natural resource benefits while ensuring sustainable mining practices. The results validate government strategies for formalizing artisanal mining sectors across Ghana’s mineral-rich regions.