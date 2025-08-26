Ghana slashes mining leases to 15 years in major sector overhaul

Ghana will cap mining leases at 15 years maximum as part of sweeping reforms designed to boost local control over the country’s mineral wealth, the Minerals Commission announced Tuesday.

The dramatic reduction from the current 30-year standard reflects government efforts to strengthen domestic ownership in an industry that has operated under largely unchanged rules for nearly two decades. Martin Kwaku Ayisi, the commission’s chief executive, outlined the changes during a mining sector roundtable in Accra.

“The 30-year mining lease regime in the country is not helping us at all, and we cannot continue to keep it in our laws,” Ayisi told participants at the Institute of Economic Affairs forum. He noted that extended lease periods have fallen out of favor internationally.

Several African nations including Kenya, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire and Mali now limit mining leases to between 15 and 25 years. Ghana’s move aligns with this regional trend while potentially setting even stricter terms depending on project specifics.

The reforms follow extensive consultations with stakeholders across the mining ecosystem. Ayisi said the commission engaged with all 15 Regional Houses of Chiefs, the Ghana Chamber of Mines, the Forestry Commission and various civil society groups before drafting the proposed changes.

Ghana’s mining sector has operated under the same basic framework since the Minerals and Mining Act of 2006, despite significant changes in global mining practices and local priorities. The country’s mining policy, established in 2014, was due for revision five years ago but remained untouched until now.

Timeline for implementation appears aggressive. Ayisi expects stakeholder consultations to conclude by August, with a final document reaching the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in September. Cabinet and parliamentary approval could deliver new policies and legislation by year-end.

The reforms extend beyond lease duration limits. Prospecting licenses will face similar restrictions, capped at nine years total including renewals. Companies would receive an initial three-year term with a maximum of two three-year extensions.

Community development agreements will become mandatory rather than voluntary under the proposed changes. Mining companies must sign formal agreements with affected communities within six months of receiving leases, formalizing obligations that currently exist only as optional corporate social responsibility programs.

Stability clauses protecting companies from regulatory changes will shrink from 15 years to five years maximum. Ayisi argued this timeframe covers typical capital recovery periods while allowing government flexibility to adjust fiscal policies.

Development agreements between government and mining companies would disappear entirely under the new framework. Ayisi suggested these arrangements suited emerging mining jurisdictions but no longer fit Ghana’s mature sector.

The changes target an industry with deep historical roots but concentrated foreign control. Mining has operated in Ghana since 1897, with 13 large-scale companies currently active. Government maintains automatic 10 percent stakes in these operations but seeks greater influence over sector development.

Success of the reforms will depend partly on industry reaction and parliamentary approval. Mining companies may resist shorter lease terms that complicate long-term planning and financing arrangements.

The government hopes tighter regulations will ensure mineral extraction delivers greater benefits to Ghanaian communities while maintaining the country’s attractiveness to international investors.