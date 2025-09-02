Ghana Slashes Black Stars Budget by US$732,750 for World Cup Qualifiers

The government has achieved dramatic cost savings on Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifier matches, cutting nearly $733,000 from the Black Stars’ original budget while maintaining essential support for the national team.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams announced Tuesday that the final approved budget for Ghana’s fixtures against Chad and Mali totals $1,320,490, down from the Ghana Football Association’s initial request of $2,053,240. The reductions follow President John Mahama’s directive for transparency and prudent spending on national team activities.

The streamlined budget covers Ghana’s away match against Chad on September 4 and the home fixture against Mali on September 8, both crucial encounters in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

For the Chad away fixture, government approved $856,890 against GFA’s original $1,239,090 request, achieving $382,200 in savings. The approved funding covers essential items including player and official travel costs of $168,000, a chartered flight to N’djamena at $300,000, accommodation, meals, and $10,000 for medical support.

Significant cuts came through reduced allowances and bonus restructuring. Player win bonuses dropped from original proposals to $5,000 per victory, with additional payments deferred until World Cup qualification. This alone saved $130,000 in potential bonus payments.

Coaching staff bonuses saw similar reductions, with the head coach’s win bonus falling from $20,000 to $10,000, while assistant coaches saw cuts from $30,000 to $15,000. Combined technical team adjustments saved $313,000.

The home match against Mali generated even steeper savings of $350,550, with government approving $463,600 against GFA’s $814,150 proposal. Essential costs including player accommodation at $32,500, per diems of $27,300, and full match official packages remain fully funded.

Transport allocations dropped from $10,000 to $7,500, while the same bonus restructuring model applied to the Chad fixture saved another $310,000. Administrative allowances faced cuts from $60,000 to $20,000 across both matches.

The four-stage budget approval process involved initial GFA submission, government review aligned with fiscal policies, presidential office vetting, and final Ministry of Finance fund release. National team funding operates outside regular ministry budget lines, requiring direct presidential approval.

Adams emphasized the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility while maintaining competitive support for the Black Stars. The savings demonstrate efforts to protect taxpayer resources without compromising the team’s World Cup qualification prospects.