Ghana Sits on GH₵86 Billion as Small Businesses Struggle for Capital

Ghana’s Small and Medium Enterprises face a funding crisis despite the country holding GH₵86 billion in pension assets, creating what industry leaders describe as a devastating capital allocation failure.

The Association of Ghana Industries has highlighted this paradox, with Economic Affairs Committee Chairman Eric Defor arguing that massive pension reserves remain locked away from productive sectors while businesses collapse under expensive borrowing costs.

“The pension funds are sitting on 86 billion Ghana cedis, which amounts to $7.9 billion at today’s rates,” Defor explained. “What are we doing with that money in our economy? We are sitting and lending the money to the government.”

Instead of flowing into manufacturing, infrastructure, or high-growth ventures, Ghana’s pension wealth continues funding government debt while entrepreneurs struggle to access affordable capital. This misallocation undermines the country’s industrial ambitions and threatens hard-won monetary stability.

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority amended regulations in recent years to permit up to 25% of pension funds for alternative investments including private equity and SME financing. However, implementation has proved dismal, with only 0.58% of available funds actually reaching such investments in 2024.

This represents less than one percent of available capital reaching the productive sectors that economists consider essential for job creation and economic growth. The vast majority continues flowing into treasury bills and government bonds, providing safe but economically limited returns.

SME operators face borrowing costs exceeding 30% annually, making expansion and innovation prohibitively expensive for most entrepreneurs. Banks and fund managers consistently classify small businesses as high-risk investments, creating a vicious cycle that keeps promising ventures undercapitalized.

“One of the risks is the cost of capital,” Defor noted, calling for government intervention to de-risk SME investments and encourage pension fund deployment. Without such measures, he warns that indigenous businesses will continue suffocating under financial constraints.

The situation reflects broader challenges in Ghana’s financial architecture, where risk-averse institutions prefer government securities over private sector lending. This conservative approach provides stability for pension beneficiaries but leaves the broader economy starved of growth capital.

International examples demonstrate how pension funds can drive economic development when properly channeled. Developed nations routinely use retirement savings to finance infrastructure projects, manufacturing expansion, and technology ventures that generate both returns and employment.

Ghana’s approach effectively subsidizes government spending while neglecting the private sector engines that could provide sustainable economic growth. The irony becomes stark when considering that pension beneficiaries themselves often struggle to find quality employment in an undercapitalized economy.

Reform advocates argue that modest increases in alternative investments could dramatically improve capital access for legitimate businesses without compromising pension security. Risk management techniques used globally could help fund managers identify viable SME opportunities while protecting retiree interests.

The regulatory framework exists to enable such transitions, but implementation requires political will and institutional courage. Pension fund trustees must balance fiduciary responsibilities with national development objectives, a delicate equilibrium that other African countries have successfully navigated.

Current policies effectively guarantee that Ghana’s most promising businesses remain stunted while pension wealth generates minimal economic multiplier effects. This represents a strategic failure that undermines both industrial policy and long-term prosperity.

The GH₵86 billion sitting in pension accounts could transform Ghana’s business landscape if even a small fraction reached productive investments. The question remains whether policymakers possess sufficient vision to unlock this dormant potential before more businesses succumb to capital starvation.