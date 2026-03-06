Ghana Signs India Energy Deal Targeting 160,000 Jobs Under 24-Hour Economy Drive

Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Secretariat has signed a renewable energy partnership with an Indian firm that it projects will generate more than 160,000 direct and indirect jobs, marking the first major private-sector energy deal anchored explicitly to the government’s round-the-clock economic programme.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Accra between the Secretariat and ATRI Energy Transition Private Limited, a company based in India that specialises in renewable energy systems and mobility solutions. The agreement establishes a framework for large-scale solar, biomass-to-power, and battery energy storage projects targeted at industries operating under the 24-hour economy model.

Augustus Goosie Tanoh, Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy initiative, said the projected 160,000 jobs would flow from several complementary projects, including the development of approximately 40,000 hectares of grass plantations for biomass feedstock, the establishment of solar parks, and the creation of agro-ecological zones linked to energy and transport corridors.

He said the partnership represented the first in a series of joint development arrangements expected to deliver up to 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy into Ghana’s national grid over the next five years, a commitment directly tied to the Secretariat’s assessment that energy cost and reliability remain the central obstacles to sustaining industrial activity on a 24-hour basis.

Tanoh said affordability is a non-negotiable condition of the programme. “Our tariff regime mandates that if the system includes battery storage, we cap the cost at seven cents per kilowatt hour. Without storage, we aim to keep the cost within four to five cents,” he said, noting that this compares favourably to Ghana’s current average grid tariff of approximately 15 US cents per kilowatt hour.

High energy costs have been identified by Secretariat officials as a structural disadvantage that has eroded Ghana’s competitiveness relative to neighbouring countries competing for the same industrial investment, and the energy pricing targets embedded in the ATRI partnership are directly designed to close that gap.

The projects will be implemented through a special purpose vehicle called PAX Energy, jointly owned by the Secretariat and its partners, with additional equity investment expected from ATRI and other private investors. Technology transfer is a core condition of the arrangement, with ATRI required to license its proprietary innovations to the Ghanaian implementing entity. The Secretariat said it would also collaborate with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to adapt and localise new technologies introduced under the partnership.

Sammidi Kishore, Founder of ATRI Energy Transition Private Limited, said the company would focus on three areas during the initial phase: establishing a 20-tonne-per-day biofuel plant, developing a 100-megawatt solar installation, and rolling out between 500 and 1,000 electric buses within 24 months. He said the Volta basin offered significant agricultural and hydrological potential to support industrial-scale biofuel production.

The Secretariat has set an overall target of 200,000 jobs in 2026 as the first measurable milestone toward its four-year goal of generating 1.7 million jobs. A pipeline of industrial and agro-processing projects is already under development, including pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs, cassava and oilseed agro-ecological corridors, and the Volta Economic Corridor linking northern and southern Ghana through inland waterways and rail.

The Secretariat said it was also working closely with the Ministry of Energy, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), the Volta River Authority (VRA), the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Energy Commission to coordinate the integration of new renewable capacity into the national power system.