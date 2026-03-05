Ghana Signs First Voltaian Basin Drilling Contract with Local and Dutch Partners

Ghana’s national petroleum exploration arm has signed its first project management consultancy contract for the Voltaian Basin drilling campaign, formally engaging a Ghanaian industrial firm and its Dutch technical partner to manage what will be the country’s first onshore oil exploration well since 1974.

GNPC Explorco, the upstream exploration subsidiary of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), signed the agreement with LubriMax Ghana Limited and its technical partner Well Engineers and Planners (WEP) at Explorco’s head office in Accra on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Under the contract, LubriMax and WEP will provide end-to-end project management consultancy services for the entire onshore drilling campaign targeting the Voltaian Basin.

Samuel Opoku Arthur, Managing Director of Explorco, said the signing confirms the project’s momentum. He reiterated the company’s target of spudding the first exploration well by the third quarter of 2026 and urged the partners to make skills transfer to Ghanaian engineers a central priority, so that local professionals are equipped to lead subsequent phases of the programme rather than observe from the margins.

The contract structure reflects Explorco’s deliberate local content strategy. LubriMax, a Ghanaian industrial supplier with operations across the oil and gas, automotive and agricultural value chains, will coordinate local logistics, procurement support and interface management. WEP, headquartered in Hoogeveen in the Netherlands, brings decades of international well engineering experience, including well design, drilling supervision, risk management and health, safety and environmental oversight.

Blaise Kudatugu, Chief Executive Officer of LubriMax, described the moment as historic. “This is the first time Ghana is undertaking onshore petroleum exploration at this scale. For us, it is a privilege to support a national project of this importance and to ensure it is executed to the highest engineering and safety standards,” he said. He added that the combination of WEP’s well engineering experience and LubriMax’s local operational knowledge positions the partnership to deliver both technical rigour and economic value for Ghana.

The urgency behind the contract is grounded in the state of Ghana’s oil sector. Ghana’s crude oil production has collapsed from 71.4 million barrels in 2019 to a projected 36 million barrels in 2026, a decline of nearly 50 percent, as its offshore fields at Jubilee, TEN and Sankofa-Gye Nyame approach natural depletion. The Voltaian Basin covers approximately 103,600 square kilometres, spanning roughly one-third of Ghana’s landmass across the Northern, Savannah, Bono East, Oti and Ashanti Regions, and preliminary geological studies have indicated strong hydrocarbon presence in commercial quantities.

The project does come with measured caveats. The Africa Sustainable Energy Centre has noted that commercial production from the Voltaian Basin is not feasible before 2033 to 2036, positioning it as a long-term strategic asset rather than a short-term remedy for Ghana’s current petroleum revenue pressures. Explorco has acknowledged this timeline but argues that beginning exploration now is essential to determining the basin’s true commercial potential and building the domestic operating capability that GNPC’s broader upstream ambitions require.