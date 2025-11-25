Ghana Signs Connectivity Agreements to Boost Regional Trade

Ghana has signed key agreements with Burkina Faso to enhance cross border connectivity and support trade between the two countries, Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George has announced.

George stated that regulators from both countries signed two framework agreements last week to boost connectivity and trade. He was accompanied by Dr. Aminata Zerbo, Burkina Faso’s Minister for Digital Transitions, during the signing ceremony that formalized the arrangements.

The free roaming agreements will allow Ghanaians visiting Burkina Faso to receive calls from Ghana at no charge and make calls to Ghana at local Burkinabe rates. The reciprocal arrangement extends the same benefits to Burkinabe citizens visiting Ghana, creating symmetrical telecommunications access for travelers from both nations.

The minister explained that regulators also signed a border spectrum management arrangement addressing issues of cross border network interference. This agreement aims to ease challenges in border towns where overlapping telecommunications signals have previously caused service disruptions and connectivity problems for residents and businesses operating near the international boundary.

George noted that the latest agreements build on previous arrangements Ghana has established with Togo, Ivory Coast, Benin and the Gambia. He emphasized Ghana’s commitment to regional collaboration through telecommunications frameworks that facilitate easier communication and commerce across West African borders.

The minister stated that Ghana would continue pursuing more such collaborations to support Ghanaian traders and citizens who visit neighboring countries. He praised the National Communications Authority (NCA) Ghana team for their work in negotiating and finalizing the bilateral agreements with Burkina Faso authorities.

The connectivity agreements form part of broader regional integration efforts within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) framework. Reducing roaming costs and eliminating cross border interference supports the movement of people, goods and services across member states, advancing the community’s economic integration objectives.

For traders operating between Ghana and Burkina Faso, the free roaming arrangements eliminate significant communication costs that previously added to business expenses. Small and medium enterprises particularly benefit from these reduced telecommunications charges, as communication costs often represent substantial operational expenses for cross border commerce.

The border spectrum management arrangement addresses technical challenges that have affected telecommunications quality in communities along the Ghana Burkina Faso border. By coordinating frequency allocation and signal management, both countries can ensure that mobile networks operate efficiently without interfering with each other’s infrastructure or degrading service quality for border residents.

Ghana’s telecommunications regulatory framework has increasingly focused on regional cooperation as mobile phone penetration expands across West Africa. The agreements with multiple neighboring countries create a network of connectivity arrangements that benefit Ghanaian citizens traveling throughout the subregion for business, education, family visits and other purposes.

The NCA has been instrumental in negotiating these bilateral arrangements, working with counterpart regulatory authorities to establish technical standards and commercial frameworks that enable seamless roaming. These efforts complement Ghana’s broader digital transformation agenda, which seeks to leverage technology for economic development and regional integration.

Dr. Zerbo’s participation in the signing ceremony reflects Burkina Faso’s commitment to enhancing digital connectivity despite security challenges affecting parts of the country. The agreements demonstrate that both nations prioritize maintaining and strengthening economic and technological cooperation regardless of broader regional difficulties.

The minister’s announcement via social media reflects government efforts to communicate policy achievements directly to citizens. By highlighting practical benefits like free incoming calls and local rate pricing, officials aim to demonstrate tangible improvements resulting from regional diplomatic and technical cooperation.