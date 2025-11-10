Ghana showcases expanding investment opportunities at AfrICANDO 2025

Ghana has reaffirmed its position as one of Africa’s most attractive destinations for investment during a high-level roundtable hosted by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) at AfrICANDO 2025, the 26th U.S.-Africa Trade and Investment Conference.

The session, themed “Investment Opportunities in Ghana,” highlighted the country’s robust economic reforms, renewed investor confidence, and expanding prospects across key sectors under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at the roundtable, the Board Chairman of GIPC, Akwasi Opong-Fosu, underscored Ghana’s commitment to creating an inclusive, transparent, and investor-friendly economy built on stable democratic governance, abundant natural resources, and a strategic geographic position as the gateway to West Africa.

“Ghana stands out as a prime destination for investment in Africa,” the Board Chairman emphasised, citing the country’s economic recovery and comprehensive reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business. Key Investment Sectors

The roundtable spotlighted several priority areas ripe for investment, including:

Agriculture: Opportunities in agribusiness, agro-processing, and export-oriented production to strengthen food security and value addition.

Energy: Expanding investment in renewable energy to meet domestic power demand and reduce dependency on imports.

Infrastructure: Modernisation of roads, ports, and transportation systems to boost trade efficiency and logistics competitiveness.

Mining: Enhanced transparency and partnerships in gold and mineral processing, supported by new governance mechanisms.

Digital Innovation: Rapidly growing opportunities in tech startups, e-commerce, and digital financial solutions, supported by Ghana’s youthful, tech-savvy population.

The government’s 24-Hour Economy Initiative was presented as a transformative policy designed to expand employment, stimulate industrial and agricultural productivity, and sustain round-the-clock economic activity.

Other flagship programmes include the One Million Coders Programme, which aims to equip young Ghanaians with digital and entrepreneurial skills for the global economy, and the establishment of a GoldBod to formalise and regulate the gold trade, ensuring accountability and community reinvestment. AfCFTA Advantage

With Ghana hosting the headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), officials highlighted the country’s unique position as a gateway to a market of 1.3 billion people, making it an ideal base for investors seeking regional integration and cross-border expansion.

The GIPC delegation invited U.S. and international investors to partner with Ghana in driving sustainable development and shaping the future of trade and investment between Africa and the United States.

“Our doors are open,” Mr Opong-Fosu concluded.

“Together, we can harness Ghana’s potential to build a prosperous, connected, and resilient African economy.”