Ghana Should Have Secured Ofori-Atta Swap Deal, IMANI’s Cudjoe Says

Ghana squandered a valuable diplomatic opportunity to negotiate former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s extradition in exchange for accepting deportees from the United States, IMANI Africa’s Founding President Franklin Cudjoe has argued.

In a strongly worded Facebook post responding to leaked correspondence between the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Attorney General’s office, Cudjoe suggested that Ghana should have leveraged its cooperation on deportations as a bargaining chip. The OSP successfully placed Ofori-Atta on Interpol’s red notice list, yet the country appears to have missed a strategic moment to demand his return.

“The power of extradition lies with the government through the Attorney-General,” Cudjoe emphasized. “The two cases are well-known and documented, and straightforward. The AG doesn’t need any further documentation from the OSP.”

The IMANI chief’s criticism comes amid growing friction between the OSP and the Attorney General’s Department over how to proceed with the Ofori-Atta extradition case. Ofori-Atta faces investigations related to corruption in five major cases, including the National Cathedral project, Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) revenue assurance contracts, ambulance procurement, and the handling of Ghana Revenue Authority tax funds.

Rather than coordinating their efforts, the two institutions appear to be undermining each other through document leaks and public exchanges, Cudjoe observed. He lamented that this approach has cast doubt on the government’s commitment to accountability and recovering public funds.

“The best way out of these not-so-clever leaks is for the AG and the OSP to speak to us in a press conference to clear the air,” he urged. “After all, these anti-corruption institutions are supposed to be working together, not fighting needless turf wars.”

Cudjoe’s comments echo his earlier criticism of Ghana’s deportee agreement with the United States. In September, he questioned whether Ghana received adequate compensation for accepting West African nationals deported from America, suggesting the government could have negotiated for tariff reductions instead of merely visa restoration.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) have also designated Ofori-Atta as a wanted person, with Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem-Sai confirming that extradition procedures have been initiated. American authorities are reportedly working with Ghana to locate the former minister, who failed to appear for scheduled questioning after citing medical reasons.

The FBI and State Department have reportedly concluded that the extradition request does not amount to witch-hunting, clearing a potential obstacle to Ofori-Atta’s return.

The former Finance Minister served under President Nana Akufo-Addo for seven years and is accused of playing a role in financial losses involving the National Cathedral and SML deal. While Ofori-Atta’s legal team maintains he is receiving medical treatment abroad, the OSP has insisted on his physical presence and rejected offers for virtual interviews.

Cudjoe’s frustration reflects broader concerns that bureaucratic rivalries and poor diplomatic strategy are hampering Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts while high-profile suspects remain beyond reach.