Ghana Shippers Authority Urges Spare Parts Dealers to Lower Prices

The Ghana Shippers Authority has called on spare parts dealers to reduce prices following the cedi’s recent appreciation, saying consumers must benefit from ongoing economic improvements.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo, Chief Executive Officer of the GSA, made the appeal during a courtesy visit by leaders of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association to the Authority’s headquarters in Accra. He was accompanied by Madam Asana Owu, Deputy CEO for Technical Operations, Mr. Fred Asiedu Dartey, Head of Freight and Logistics, and other senior officials.

The visiting delegation was led by Mr. Takyi Addo, the Association’s Head of Communications, alongside Madam Gifty Fianu, General Secretary. Both parties discussed persistent challenges around high operational costs at Ghana’s ports, an issue affecting importers, trading associations and shipping service providers nationwide.

Prof. Gyampo observed that despite the cedi’s recent strengthening and declining inflation rates, spare parts prices in the market have remained largely unchanged. He explained that such price rigidity undermines public confidence, especially when government implements measures aimed at reducing business costs. According to Prof. Gyampo, businesses must demonstrate they care about consumers, not just profit margins.

The GSA chief executive revealed that the Ministry of Finance is forming a committee to examine all duty structures and cost components affecting port operations. The GSA will participate actively in this committee, advocating for fair and transparent charges that benefit shippers, cargo owners and service providers alike.

Mr. Takyi Addo responded by noting that many spare parts dealers had already cut prices by about 60 percent, though public awareness of these reductions remained limited. He pledged that dealers would implement additional price cuts in 2026 if positive economic trends continue, emphasizing that traders view themselves as partners rather than adversaries of consumers.

Prof. Gyampo praised the Association’s cooperative approach and stressed that currency appreciation should create benefits throughout the entire trading ecosystem, from importers and transporters to final consumers. He added that Ghana’s standing in international trade depends heavily on the fairness and consistency of port charges and retail pricing.

Both organizations committed to strengthening their partnership and maintaining regular dialogue focused on making business operations more affordable and efficient across Ghana’s trade sector. The engagement reflects broader efforts to align market pricing with macroeconomic improvements and restore consumer confidence in the trading environment.

The cedi has appreciated 23.30 percent against the US dollar over the past 12 months, contributing to improved economic conditions. Trade associations and regulatory bodies continue exploring collaborative approaches to ensure economic gains translate into tangible relief for consumers and businesses operating within Ghana’s import and distribution networks.

The meeting comes as the government intensifies efforts to stabilize the economy and reduce the cost of living for Ghanaians. Industry observers note that the effectiveness of these initiatives depends on how quickly market prices adjust to reflect favorable exchange rate movements and overall economic improvements.