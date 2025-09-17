Ghana Shippers Authority CEO Dismisses NPP’s Galamsey Opposition Stance

Ghana Shippers Authority Chief Executive Professor Ransford Gyampo has launched a scathing critique of the New Patriotic Party’s current anti-galamsey positioning, arguing that the opposition party lacks moral authority to lead discussions on illegal mining after allegedly facilitating the crisis during their tenure.

In a comprehensive social media statement, the University of Ghana political science professor accused the NPP of attempting to exploit the galamsey crisis for political gain despite having “fuelled this menace” through policy decisions that enabled unprecedented environmental destruction across Ghana’s forest reserves and water bodies.

Gyampo specifically highlighted the NPP’s decision to grant over 2,000 mining licenses to political associates while enacting legislation that permitted mining activities within previously protected forest areas. These actions, he argued, created the institutional framework that allowed illegal mining operations to flourish on an industrial scale.

The academic-turned-administrator emphasized that the anti-galamsey campaign should remain above partisan politics, advocating for established advocacy organizations including the Coalition Against Galamsey, University Teachers Association of Ghana, and the OneGhana Movement to lead public demands for stronger enforcement measures.

His intervention comes as the current NDC government intensifies efforts to reverse environmental damage caused by illegal mining activities. Security forces have successfully reclaimed eight of nine forest reserves previously controlled by armed illegal miners, while specific provisions in Legislative Instrument 2462 that granted presidential authority to approve mining leases in forest reserves have been repealed.

The government’s comprehensive anti-galamsey strategy includes deploying soldiers to maintain permanent presence in 44 galamsey-prone areas and implementing artificial intelligence technology for real-time monitoring of forest areas. These initiatives represent a dramatic escalation from previous enforcement approaches.

Professor Gyampo acknowledged the current administration’s interventions while maintaining his personal advocacy for declaring a state of emergency to address illegal mining comprehensively. He analogized the situation to stopping flooding by shutting off the source rather than merely managing consequences.

The professor also revealed historical attempts to undermine anti-galamsey advocacy through intimidation of labor union leaders and suppression of whistleblowers, including former Environment Minister Professor Frimpong Boateng. These revelations suggest systematic efforts to silence criticism during the previous administration’s tenure.

Current statistics indicate that 44 forest reserves out of 288 nationwide have been degraded, with over 5,252 hectares lost to illegal mining activities, underscoring the scale of environmental destruction requiring remediation.

Gyampo’s criticism reflects broader frustration among environmental advocates who argue that political parties historically exploited galamsey for electoral advantage rather than implementing sustainable solutions. His call for non-partisan leadership aims to elevate environmental protection above short-term political calculations.

The professor’s dual role as both academic critic and government appointee creates unique positioning for influencing policy development from within administrative structures. He emphasized commitment to evidence-based interventions while maintaining pressure for more aggressive enforcement measures.

His statement also addresses criticism about perceived changes in his advocacy approach since accepting the Ghana Shippers Authority position. Gyampo has consistently maintained that his current role allows him to judge government responses more effectively while continuing to push for stronger environmental protection measures.

The timing of Gyampo’s statement coincides with renewed public attention to environmental degradation caused by illegal mining. Recent government operations have generated both praise for decisive action and criticism for delayed implementation of comprehensive solutions.

For the NPP, Gyampo’s accusations present challenges in articulating credible environmental policies ahead of future electoral contests. The party must address questions about previous policy decisions that allegedly facilitated illegal mining expansion while proposing alternative approaches to environmental protection.

The professor’s intervention demonstrates how academic voices continue influencing Ghana’s environmental policy discourse even when occupying government positions. His willingness to maintain critical perspectives while serving in administration suggests evolving relationships between expertise and political authority.

Moving forward, the effectiveness of current anti-galamsey initiatives will likely determine whether Gyampo’s confidence in government action proves justified or whether his advocacy for emergency measures gains broader political support.