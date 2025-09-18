Ghana Shippers Authority CEO Calls for Non-Partisan Galamsey Leadership

Ghana Shippers Authority Chief Executive Professor Ransford Gyampo has intensified calls for more aggressive action against illegal mining while condemning partisan interference in the anti-galamsey campaign.

In a statement released Wednesday, Gyampo emphasized his unwavering commitment to combating illegal mining, citing his consistent advocacy across multiple media platforms. The University of Ghana Political Science professor, who assumed his current role in February 2025, stressed that addressing galamsey requires leadership free from political manipulation.

“The call for more drastic action must be led by right-thinking people in society, not partisan rifraffs,” Gyampo declared, positioning genuine advocacy groups at the forefront of environmental protection efforts.

The academic-turned-administrator acknowledged current government initiatives, including forest reclamation operations and legislative reforms, but argued these measures remain insufficient given the scale of environmental destruction. He expressed support for declaring a state of emergency as a potential last resort to halt further degradation of Ghana’s water bodies and forests.

Gyampo’s critique extends beyond policy inadequacy to systemic political interference. He accused what he termed “self-perpetuating ignoramuses” and “hypocritical self-serving partisan agents” of historically undermining anti-galamsey efforts through bribery, labor union manipulation, and targeting of whistleblowers.

The statement reflects Gyampo’s dual perspective as both government appointee and civic advocate. Since President John Dramani Mahama appointed him to lead the Ghana Shippers Authority in January 2025, Gyampo has maintained his vocal stance on environmental issues while navigating his administrative responsibilities.

His position carries particular weight given his academic credentials and previous involvement with the University Teachers Association of Ghana, which has consistently pressured successive governments on galamsey. In March 2025, UTAG announced plans to summon the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to account for anti-galamsey progress.

Recent developments have seen increased political tensions around galamsey policy, with opposition parties questioning government effectiveness while the ruling National Democratic Congress defends its approach. Gyampo’s intervention appears aimed at depoliticizing what he considers a national emergency requiring unified action.

The Ghana Shippers Authority CEO concluded his statement by reaffirming his readiness to engage in the environmental fight while prioritizing Ghana’s national interests. His declaration that he doesn’t “like to fight, but doesn’t hate to fight” signals potential future confrontations with those he perceives as obstructing genuine anti-galamsey efforts.

Ghana’s illegal mining crisis has persisted for over a decade, with successive governments struggling to balance artisanal mining livelihoods against environmental protection. Water treatment costs have escalated significantly, while forest reserves continue experiencing degradation despite various intervention programs.

Gyampo’s call for non-partisan leadership reflects broader frustrations among civil society organizations who argue political calculations continue undermining technical solutions to the environmental crisis.