Ghana Shines at PMI Awards with Two Major Recognitions

Ghana has secured two prestigious honors at the 2025 Project Management Institute (PMI) Awards, with MTN Ghana’s Project Management Office (PMO) winning Africa PMO of the Year and the PMI Ghana Chapter earning regional finalist status.

The awards ceremony took place during the PMI Global Summit in Phoenix, Arizona, where the institute celebrated individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future through excellence in project management. Sub-Saharan Africa claimed four of the global honors, with Ghana joining Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, and South Africa in demonstrating the continent’s rising influence in professional project delivery.

MTN Ghana’s PMO earned the Africa PMO of the Year title, a category within the prestigious PMO of the Year Awards recognizing offices that deliver exceptional value through leadership, strategic alignment, and executional excellence. The telecommunications company’s project management office distinguished itself through its transformative role in aligning large scale technology initiatives with business strategy.

The recognition highlights how disciplined project governance enables innovation and customer value creation at scale. MTN Ghana’s achievement places the country at the forefront of enterprise project management maturity in Africa and positions the company as a model for how African organizations can leverage PMOs to drive operational excellence and strategic agility.

The PMI Ghana Chapter secured regional finalist status for the PMI Chapter of the Year Award, which celebrates chapters demonstrating outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact within the global PMI community. This recognition reflects the chapter’s sustained efforts to advance project management standards and practices across Ghana’s professional landscape.

Beyond Ghana’s achievements, Angola’s Marco Romero claimed the global 2025 PMI Rising Leader Award, honoring early career professionals making significant contributions to the profession. George Asamani, Managing Director of PMI Sub-Saharan Africa, praised Romero’s win as testament to talent and determination defining Africa’s next generation of project leaders.

Romero has focused his work on advancing Angola’s emerging space ecosystem and inspiring youth through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and project based learning. As a Ballistic and Navigation Satellite Operator Specialist at the Angolan Office for Space Affairs and National Point of Contact for the Space Generation Advisory Council, he has led initiatives including establishing an Analog Site in Namibe and organizing Space Mission Design Workshops.

He served as one of the lead mentors who transformed the “PMI Angola Chapter Goes to Space” concept into a structured, results driven learning experience. Two stratospheric balloons launched successfully in November 2025 and were recovered. Marco guided 30 students through every project phase, demonstrating how professional project management frameworks can make ambitious ideas achievable.

Stéphanie-Laure Zoro from the PMI Côte d’Ivoire Chapter received the PMI Chapter Leadership Impact Award, recognizing volunteer leaders who elevate their chapters through mentorship, collaboration, and innovation. Her leadership has strengthened the project management community in West Africa, fostering cross border collaboration and nurturing emerging professionals.

South Africa’s Greenpoint Educational Dome received an Honorable Mention in the Social Project category of the PMI Project of the Year Awards. Designed to promote environmental awareness, sustainability, and mass timber building practices, the project was celebrated for creative use of design and project management to enhance access to educational spaces.

The achievements reflect broader transformation across Sub-Saharan Africa, where project management is becoming a cornerstone of national development, enterprise growth, and youth empowerment. Speaking recently at the Global Summit Series Africa, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), noted that African project professionals now deliver world class results, from the Dangote Refinery in Nigeria to the Noor Power Station in Morocco.

“These accolades are catalysts to shine a spotlight on project management as a career of choice for Africa’s next generation. As PMI’s Global Project Management Talent Gap 2025 report shows, Sub-Saharan Africa will need to add up to 2.1 million project professionals by 2035, marking a 75% surge in demand, one of the fastest growth rates globally. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report echoes this outlook, identifying project management as one of the top roles expected to see sustained growth globally,” Asamani stated.

Ghana’s double recognition at the PMI Awards signals growing sophistication in how the country’s private sector and professional associations approach complex project delivery. For MTN Ghana, the award validates years of investment in building robust project management capabilities that can support the company’s digital transformation initiatives and infrastructure expansion across the telecommunications sector.

The PMI Ghana Chapter’s finalist position demonstrates the organization’s effectiveness in creating value for members, advancing professional development, and contributing to the broader project management community. These honors come as demand for skilled project professionals continues rising across Africa, creating opportunities for Ghanaians with proven expertise in managing complex initiatives across sectors ranging from technology and infrastructure to healthcare and education.