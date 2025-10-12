Ghana Shifts to Permanent Military Presence at Galamsey Sites

Ghana’s Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has announced that government will permanently station soldiers and security personnel at illegal mining sites, marking a decisive shift from temporary deployments that allowed galamsey operators to return once troops withdrew.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday, October 12, 2025, the minister outlined a new strategy designed to prevent illegal miners from simply waiting out security operations before resuming their destructive activities. The approach represents one of the most significant tactical changes in Ghana’s long-running battle against galamsey.

“The era of temporarily deploying soldiers and other security personnel to galamsey sites is over,” Armah-Kofi Buah stated. He explained that past operations suffered from a predictable pattern where illegal miners would vanish during military presence, only to return with their equipment once security forces departed.

The permanent deployment strategy aligns with recent actions, including government’s announcement of a permanent military base on the Ankobra River, one of Ghana’s most polluted water bodies due to galamsey activities. That base, established following a high-level inspection in September, signals the government’s commitment to sustained presence in hotspot areas.

But the military deployment is just one component of what the minister described as a comprehensive overhaul of Ghana’s anti-galamsey framework. In perhaps his most significant announcement, Armah-Kofi Buah pledged that government will completely repeal Legislative Instrument 2462, the controversial law that allows the President to approve mining in forest reserves if deemed to be in the “national interest.”

“We will completely get rid of legislation that permits mining in forest reserves,” the minister declared, addressing one of the most contentious issues in Ghana’s environmental protection landscape. The commitment comes after months of public pressure and controversy surrounding the government’s approach to LI 2462.

The legislative instrument has been widely blamed for accelerating forest degradation and providing a legal pathway for activities that environmental activists argue should never occur in protected areas. Civil society groups have consistently demanded complete revocation rather than amendments, arguing that partial protections would leave 90 percent of forest reserves vulnerable to exploitation.

However, the path to repealing LI 2462 hasn’t been straightforward. Parliament received an instrument seeking to reverse the law in March 2025, yet the process has faced delays and complications. Some legal experts have questioned whether a simple repeal addresses the underlying legal frameworks that enabled forest reserve mining in the first place.

The minister’s announcement on Hot Issues suggests renewed momentum toward complete repeal, though observers note that previous promises on this issue haven’t always translated into swift legislative action. What remains unclear is whether the government will pursue outright revocation or some form of modified restrictions.

For communities living near degraded river systems and devastated forest reserves, these policy shifts can’t come soon enough. Ghana’s water treatment authorities have repeatedly warned about rising purification costs as rivers become increasingly polluted with heavy metals and sediment from illegal mining operations.

The permanent military deployment strategy also raises practical questions about logistics and sustainability. Maintaining soldiers at multiple sites across cocoa-growing regions requires significant resources, coordination between security agencies, and political will that extends beyond any single administration.

A 307-member Field Task Force, comprising personnel from the military, police, and other security agencies, has already been deployed with a zero-tolerance mandate against galamsey. Whether this force can effectively cover Ghana’s vast mining areas while preventing illegal operators from simply relocating to unmonitored sites remains to be seen.

Critics of military involvement in anti-galamsey operations have raised concerns about human rights implications and the appropriateness of deploying soldiers for what they argue should be addressed through stronger regulatory enforcement and community engagement. The minister has previously indicated plans to eventually transition from military operations to specialized water guards and civilian enforcement mechanisms.

The dual announcements on permanent deployment and LI 2462 repeal come as Ghana grapples with the environmental and economic consequences of decades of uncontrolled illegal mining. Rivers that once provided drinking water now run brown with sediment, cocoa farms have been destroyed by mining pits, and entire landscapes have been transformed into wastelands of abandoned excavation sites.

What makes this moment potentially different from previous anti-galamsey campaigns is the explicit acknowledgment that temporary measures haven’t worked. By committing to permanent presence and fundamental legislative changes, the government is signaling that it recognizes the scale of the crisis requires sustained, structural interventions.

Whether political will matches the rhetoric remains Ghana’s central environmental question. Past governments have launched high-profile anti-galamsey operations, seized equipment, made arrests, and promised transformative change. Yet illegal mining has persisted, often resuming once public attention shifts elsewhere.

For the Lands Minister, the challenge now is translating these policy announcements into measurable results. That means not just deploying troops, but ensuring they remain deployed. Not just promising to repeal LI 2462, but actually navigating it through Parliament. Not just talking about protecting forest reserves, but demonstrating that those protections have teeth.

Ghana’s forests and rivers don’t have time for another cycle of temporary measures and unfulfilled promises. The permanent deployment strategy and LI 2462 repeal commitment offer a framework for meaningful change. The real test comes in implementation.