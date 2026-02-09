Ghana Shifts to Evidence-Based Infrastructure Planning Through Stress-Testing Programme

Ghana has completed a critical infrastructure stress-testing assessment designed to evaluate how national assets perform under extreme environmental pressures, marking a shift from reactive rebuilding toward proactive resilience planning.

The initiative emerged through collaboration between the Ministry of Works and Housing and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), with technical support from the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR). The assessment examines roads, housing and drainage systems to identify vulnerabilities before disasters strike.

Sakshi Chadha Dasgupta, Lead Specialist for Technical Studies at CDRI, indicated during a recent briefing in New Delhi that Ghana has emerged as one of the most active countries in Africa engaging the platform. The comment came during a 10-day familiarization visit involving approximately 27 editors and journalists from across Africa and Oceania, including six from Ghana.

Infrastructure stress-testing evaluates how systems behave when subjected to prolonged flooding, intense rainfall, heat stress, coastal erosion or cascading failures across interconnected networks. The process produces risk scores and performance profiles that help authorities prioritize investments and strengthen designs.

Ghana faces recurring infrastructure challenges including seasonal flooding in Accra and Kumasi, repeated market fires, building collapses and premature road deterioration. These events often stem from poor maintenance, weak enforcement of planning regulations, construction on waterways, and use of substandard materials.

The Ministry of Works and Housing convened a workshop in 2024 with stakeholders from over 24 ministries, institutions and agencies to discuss multi-sector approaches to infrastructure resilience. Participants from water, energy, transport, housing, information and communications technology, sanitation and environmental sectors identified vulnerabilities and explored cascading effects of infrastructure failures.

John Kissi, Chief Executive Officer for Ghana Hydrological Authority and Project Implementation Lead for Greater Accra Resilience Infrastructure and Development, emphasized that Ghana became the first country in Africa to implement the stress-testing approach. The initiative sets precedent for regional leadership in infrastructure resilience through improved governance.

The government has invested over 250 million United States dollars in national infrastructure between 2018 and 2024, yet weak resilience undermines durability and long-term value. Emergency reconstruction diverts public funds from new schools, hospitals and productive assets into replacing failed infrastructure.

CDRI was launched in September 2019 by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Climate Action Summit. The coalition brings together 50 member countries and 10 organizations to promote disaster-resilient infrastructure globally. The secretariat operates from New Delhi with support from UNDRR.

Ghana joined CDRI as part of efforts to align infrastructure planning with climate resilience principles outlined in the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, Paris Climate Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals. The stress-testing initiative builds local capacity by equipping Ghanaian officials with tools to assess risk and model climate impacts.

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei serves as Minister for Works and Housing, leading efforts to reduce Ghana’s 1.83 million housing deficit while improving infrastructure resilience. The ministry pursues strategies including redevelopment of existing projects, public-private partnerships and engagement with state entities such as State Housing Company and TDC Ghana Limited.

Weak infrastructure resilience carries hidden economic costs beyond visible destruction. Flooded roads disrupt trade and supply chains, market fires eliminate years of capital accumulation, collapsing buildings erode investor confidence, and emergency reconstruction inflates public spending without creating new value.

The effectiveness of Ghana’s stress-testing initiative depends on whether findings translate into enforcement of building codes, resistance to political pressures and consistent investment in maintenance. The process requires rejecting illegal construction, compromised standards and rushed projects.

Climate risks intensify as urban populations expand across Ghana’s metropolitan areas. Infrastructure choices increasingly determine whether disasters remain routine events or become rare occurrences. The stress-testing assessment provides technical tools, but implementation demands sustained political discipline matching technical ambition.