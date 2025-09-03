Ghana Sets Ticket Prices for World Cup Qualifier Against Mali

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has announced ticket pricing for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali, scheduled for Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium, with premium seats priced at 1,000 Ghana cedis.

The Black Stars will host Mali on September 8 following their away fixture against Chad on Thursday in N’Djamena. Coach Otto Addo’s team is expected to return to Accra on Friday to prepare for the crucial home encounter.

Adams, who also serves as Member of Parliament for Buem, outlined a six-tier pricing structure during a press briefing ahead of the qualifying double-header. The minister justified the premium pricing by emphasizing the match’s revenue-generating potential.

“This is a high-profile game that we can generate revenue from, just as is done elsewhere,” Adams stated, noting that the prices accommodate various seating categories including VVIP sections.

The complete pricing structure places VVIP tickets at 1,000 cedis, with VIP seats at 500 cedis and VIP Wings at 300 cedis. VIP Lower tickets are priced at 200 cedis, while Centre Line seats cost 50 cedis and Goal Post stands are set at 30 cedis.

The pricing represents a significant premium compared to typical domestic football matches in Ghana, reflecting the importance of the World Cup qualifier and expected high demand from supporters.

Ghana currently sits in a competitive position within its qualifying group as the team seeks to secure passage to the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The expanded tournament format provides additional opportunities for African nations to qualify.

The match against Mali represents a crucial test for Ghana’s qualification hopes. Mali has historically proven a formidable opponent for the Black Stars, with previous encounters often producing closely contested results.

The Accra Sports Stadium is expected to reach capacity for the Monday evening fixture, with Ghanaian supporters eager to back their team in the qualifying campaign. The venue has hosted numerous significant international matches for Ghana over the years.

Revenue generation has become increasingly important for Ghana’s football infrastructure, with ticket sales helping to offset the costs of hosting international matches and supporting national team operations.

The Black Stars’ qualifying campaign has drawn significant public interest across Ghana, with supporters hoping the team can secure qualification for a fourth World Cup appearance. Ghana previously participated in the tournaments in 2006, 2010, and 2014.

The match against Chad on Thursday serves as important preparation for the Mali encounter, allowing Coach Addo to assess his squad’s form and tactics ahead of the more challenging fixture in Accra.

Advance ticket sales are expected to begin shortly, with officials anticipating strong demand across all pricing categories. The variety of ticket options aims to ensure accessibility for supporters across different economic segments while maximizing revenue from premium seating areas.