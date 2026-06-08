Ghana Sets September Deadline for Nationwide Digital Tax System

Ghana’s tax authority plans to bring all taxpayers onto a new digital platform by September, after onboarding more than 400 businesses during its Accra pilot.

GRA Commissioner General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, speaking at a stakeholder sensitisation programme in Accra on June 5, said the full national rollout of the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) is scheduled for September 2026. The platform has been running at the Accra West Tax Office and the Kaneshie Taxpayer Service Centre since April 1, with more than 400 taxpayers in the Kaneshie to Kasoa area already integrated. The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will next onboard between 600 and 1,000 large taxpayers before extending the system across Greater Accra and the rest of the country.

Results from a companion reform are already building the case. An artificial intelligence tool the GRA deployed for customs valuation raised more than one million dollars in additional revenue in its first week of operation. In a second phase of ITAS, the authority plans to connect directly with the Registrar of Companies, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust and the National Identification Authority, drawing on those databases to expand the tax net.

Sarpong addressed representatives from manufacturing, mining, telecommunications, logistics, pharmaceuticals, hospitality, construction and real estate, framing the session as a consultation intended to gather business feedback before full implementation.

Ghana’s national revenue target for 2026 stands at GH¢230 billion, with the Customs Division aiming to collect GH¢68 billion of that total. ITAS underpins the GRA’s 2028 ambition of GH¢360 billion in annual collections.

The system consolidates all tax obligations into a single account, enables instant matching of filings and payments, speeds up refund processing for exporters and shifts audits from random selection to assessments based on risk profiling. It also links to Ghana Card records and business registration databases to reduce duplication and improve data accuracy.

Sarpong moved to address concerns that greater digitisation would increase pressure on already compliant firms. “The goal is not to squeeze compliant taxpayers,” he said, arguing that many businesses that abide by the law currently compete against firms that stay outside the tax net and gain a cost advantage by avoiding their obligations.

The Ghana Union of Traders Associations, the Association of Ghana Industries and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry attended the event and pledged their support for ITAS.