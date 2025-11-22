Ghana Set to Outpace China in 2026 Growth

Ghana’s economy will grow faster than several major global players next year, according to projections released by Fitch Solutions at a post-budget forum in Accra.

The United Kingdom based research firm forecasts Ghana’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expansion will reach 5.9 percent in 2026, up from 5.8 percent this year. That trajectory positions the West African nation ahead of China, Indonesia, and Kenya in terms of economic momentum.

Mike Kruiniger, Assistant Director at Fitch Solutions, presented the outlook on November 19 during an event organized by PwC. He described Ghana’s recovery as particularly impressive given recent fiscal challenges.

“We see the 2026 budget as broadly supportive of growth,” Kruiniger stated. He emphasized that private consumption and rebounding fixed investment will drive next year’s performance, noting that investment contracted sharply in 2023 but has since begun recovering.

The forecast places Ghana’s growth well above China’s projected 4.2 to 4.8 percent expansion and Indonesia’s expected 5.0 to 5.1 percent rate. Kenya faces a more modest outlook, with growth anticipated around 4.9 percent.

Fitch Solutions expects Ghana’s medium-term prospects to remain healthy beyond next year, with annual expansion hovering around 5 percent through the remainder of the decade. That sustained performance would stem largely from strengthening domestic demand, according to the firm’s analysis.

However, Kruiniger flagged significant security concerns that could undermine the positive trajectory. The escalating Islamist insurgency across the Sahel region poses mounting risks to Ghana’s northern border areas, particularly as militant activity intensifies in Mali.

“Our base case is that Ghana will remain largely insulated from major attacks,” Kruiniger explained. He noted that Ghana’s northern terrain is far less forested than neighboring Benin or Côte d’Ivoire, making it harder for Sahel based militants to operate undetected. State presence in the region also remains relatively strong.

Yet the threat is growing. If militants were to infiltrate northern Ghana, the government would likely need to increase military spending substantially. Current defense expenditure ranks among the lowest in sub-Saharan Africa, leaving limited capacity to respond to a major security crisis.

Such a development could strain Ghana’s fiscal position just as the country works to consolidate its post-debt restructuring recovery. The government remains focused on stabilizing inflation, strengthening investor confidence, and maintaining the macroeconomic gains achieved throughout 2025.

The 2026 budget reflects these priorities, with policies designed to support continued expansion while preserving fiscal discipline. Kruiniger indicated that the budget strikes an appropriate balance between growth promotion and financial sustainability.

Ghana’s performance stands out not only against historical benchmarks but also in comparison with economies typically considered more dynamic. The country’s ability to maintain momentum while managing debt obligations and security challenges demonstrates improved economic resilience.

Stronger purchasing power among households and a more favorable business environment are contributing to the positive outlook. Consumer spending has benefited from moderating inflation and greater exchange rate stability, while companies are gradually increasing capital expenditure as confidence returns.

The forecast comes at a critical juncture for Ghana’s economy. After navigating a severe debt crisis and completing a restructuring program, the country is now positioned to capitalize on improved fundamentals. Sustained growth at nearly 6 percent would mark a significant achievement for an economy that faced existential threats just two years ago.

Whether Ghana can fully realize this potential depends partly on external factors beyond government control. Regional security dynamics, global commodity prices, and international financial conditions will all influence outcomes. Nevertheless, Fitch Solutions maintains that the underlying trajectory remains firmly positive, barring major shocks.