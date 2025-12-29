Ghana Set for Record Revenue Windfall as State Agencies Exceed Targets

Ghana is poised to close 2025 with a substantial boost to government coffers, as Internally Generated Funds (IGF) are projected to reach GH¢21.05 billion, representing 130 percent of the original annual target.

The performance marks a significant revenue achievement for the government amid challenges posed by cedi appreciation, which has disrupted revenue projections at the ports. Analysis of the 2026 Budget Statement by The High Street Journal reveals the windfall stems from exceptional performance by state-owned entities and service fee collections.

Government agencies collect IGF through fees for everyday services including passports, driver’s licenses, and port services, alongside dividends from state-owned companies. At the start of 2025, authorities set a target to mobilize GH¢16.23 billion from these sources.

By the end of September 2025, with three months remaining in the fiscal year, the government had already collected GH¢16.84 billion, surpassing the entire annual target ahead of schedule. This prompted a revision of projections upward by approximately 30 percent.

The GH¢4.8 billion surplus above original targets comes primarily from two revenue streams that exceeded expectations. State-owned entities are on track to deliver GH¢1.47 billion in profits to government, representing 158 percent of the initially budgeted GH¢932 million.

Service fees and charges performed equally strongly, with collections projected to reach GH¢2.27 billion by year end, achieving 156 percent of the original budget allocation. The robust performance indicates improved operational efficiency across government agencies and increased economic activity generating higher transaction volumes.

The revenue boost arrives at a critical time for fiscal management. The strengthening Ghana cedi, while providing relief on import costs and inflation, has reduced customs duty collections denominated in local currency terms. The IGF overperformance helps offset these revenue shortfalls without requiring increases in traditional tax rates or expanded borrowing.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson presented the 2026 Budget Statement to Parliament on November 13, 2025, under the theme “Resetting for Growth, Jobs, and Economic Transformation.” The budget documents detailed the IGF performance through September and revised projections for the full year.

Government agencies retain a significant portion of IGF collections to fund their own operations and service improvements. Of the total GH¢21.05 billion projected for 2025, approximately GH¢17.08 billion will remain with the collecting agencies for operational expenditures, while the remainder flows to consolidated revenue.

This retention structure allows agencies to become increasingly self-financing, reducing their dependence on annual budget allocations from general tax revenues. The approach aims to incentivize revenue collection efficiency while maintaining service quality across government operations.

For 2026, government has set a new IGF target of GH¢21.12 billion in total non-tax revenue, building on the momentum established during 2025. The projection assumes continued strong performance from state-owned enterprises and sustained demand for government services.

The exceptional IGF performance supports the government’s Reset Agenda, which prioritizes fiscal discipline while investing in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and social services. The additional revenue provides fiscal space without resorting to tax increases that could burden households and businesses.

Economic analysts note that sustained IGF growth requires continued improvements in service delivery, enhanced revenue collection systems, and strong performance by state-owned enterprises. Digital payment platforms and improved revenue management systems have contributed to better collection rates across government agencies.

However, maintaining 130 percent achievement rates may prove challenging in subsequent years. The 2025 windfall partly reflects pent-up demand following economic recovery and one-time factors including improved compliance and enhanced enforcement mechanisms.

State-owned enterprises contributing significantly to the dividend pool include profitable entities in telecommunications, banking, energy distribution, and ports operations. Their improved financial performance reflects both economic recovery and operational improvements implemented under new management structures.

The government faces pressure to demonstrate prudent utilization of the additional revenue while maintaining transparency in how agencies deploy retained funds. Parliamentary oversight and public accountability mechanisms remain critical to ensuring IGF collections translate into improved public services.

Looking ahead, sustaining high IGF performance requires balancing revenue targets with affordability of service fees for citizens and businesses. Excessive fee increases could dampen economic activity or create access barriers to essential government services.

The 2025 IGF windfall provides breathing room for fiscal management while the government implements broader tax reforms and works to broaden the revenue base. It demonstrates potential for non-tax revenue to play an expanded role in financing government operations when agencies operate efficiently.