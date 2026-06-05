Ghana Set for Historic Launch as Official Lady Laura Debuts Viral Alien Invasion Novel

Author, entrepreneur, and visionary leader Official Lady Laura has officially announced the global release of her latest fictional novel, Alien Invasion, a bold and thought-provoking work that is already generating viral conversation across social media and digital platforms worldwide.

Distributed through major international channels including IngramSpark, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon Kindle, the novel has captivated early readers with its immersive narrative depicting a live alien invasion—so convincingly told that many initially mistook the story for real-world breaking news.

The international release is spearheaded by VENAYE Capital LTD, underscoring the author’s commitment to African-led publishing, cultural empowerment, and storytelling that challenges conventional perception while sparking global dialogue.

Exclusive pre-orders and special discounts will be available beginning June 15, 2026, via the official website. This direct-to-reader platform offers supporters a more intimate connection with the author’s work while advancing a broader mission centered on African development, global empowerment, and generational impact.

“This book is fiction, but the conversation it’s creating is real,” said Official Lady Laura. “People are asking questions, sharing theories, and engaging with ideas about consciousness, extraterrestrial life, and what we believe to be true. That’s the power of storytelling anchored in African wisdom.”

In a strategic and symbolic move, the author has chosen Ghana as the exclusive location for the premier launch event.

“I could have easily launched this in the United States,” she noted. “But Ghana was the chosen country. This is my premier launch—exclusively in Ghana.”

About the Book

Alien Invasion is a groundbreaking fictional work rooted in African spirituality, ancestral heritage, and cosmic consciousness. The story challenges readers to rethink institutional narratives while exploring advanced spiritual frameworks and extraterrestrial possibilities through an authentic African-centered philosophical lens.

Already trending across social platforms, the book has sparked debates about whether its themes are purely high-concept science fiction or reflective of deeper prophetic insight—further fueling its viral momentum.