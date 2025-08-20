Ghana Seizes 3,000 Excavators in Mining Registration Crackdown

Ghana’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has intensified its fight against illegal mining by registering thousands of previously unregistered excavators while impounding those that failed to comply.

The move forms part of broader efforts to curb the environmental damage caused by unauthorized mining operations.

DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey revealed that a recent nationwide registration drive captured 6,000 excavators into the official system. Prior to this initiative, many machines operated without number plates or ownership records, making it nearly impossible to hold operators accountable for illegal activities.

Kotey explained that the lack of registration was deliberate, allowing owners to avoid detection while engaging in destructive mining practices. To close this loophole, the government introduced a new policy requiring all excavators to be registered directly at the ports before clearance.

Despite the registration success, approximately 3,000 unregistered excavators have been seized and are currently stored at the VALCO compound in Tema. The authority’s efforts mark a significant step in tracing equipment used in illegal mining and supporting law enforcement operations against environmental degradation.