Ghana Seeks US Extradition of Convicted MASLOC Boss

Attorney General Dominic Ayine confirms Ghana is working with United States (U.S.) authorities to extradite convicted former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) boss Sedina Tamakloe Attionu.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice dismissed suggestions that his office had failed to act on bringing back Tamakloe Attionu, who received a 10-year prison sentence but left Ghana in 2019. Dr. Ayine told Parliament on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, that concrete steps were already in motion.

“The Office of the Attorney General is awaiting the execution of our request to have her extradited to serve her prison sentence in Ghana,” he said. “The International Cooperation Unit of the Attorney General’s Department followed up on our request with the Department of Justice of the United States of America in September 2025.”

He emphasized the follow-up was recent and deliberate. “So if there is any impression being created that I am not taking any steps, this is the evidence that in September, that is just a month ago, I took the step of inquiring from the United States Justice Department about the steps that they were taking in respect of the extradition.”

U.S. authorities have assured Ghana the process is underway, according to Dr. Ayine. “They indicated that they are following their extradition procedures in executing the request and that the fugitive will be extradited as soon as they have satisfied all the procedures. Thank you, Mr Speaker,” he stated.

A High Court in Accra convicted Sedina Tamakloe in April 2024 after finding her guilty of causing financial loss of 90 million Ghanaian cedis (GH¢90 million) to the state during her tenure as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MASLOC. The court sentenced her to a decade in prison with hard labour.

Her co-accused, former MASLOC Chief Operating Officer (COO) Daniel Axim, received a five-year sentence, also with hard labour. The court found the pair guilty on 78 counts, including causing financial loss to the state, stealing, conspiracy to steal, money laundering and violating public procurement procedures.

The case, which began in 2019, continued without Tamakloe Attionu after she travelled to the U.S. to seek medical treatment and didn’t return to face the conclusion of her trial.