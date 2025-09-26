Ghana Seeks Unified Media Regulation Standards

Ghana’s Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has called for consistent regulatory standards across traditional and digital media platforms to strengthen democratic governance and combat misinformation.

Speaking at the Broadcasting at the Crossroads forum organized by the Africa Media Bureau at the Alisa Hotel on Friday, September 26, 2025, George emphasized that while new media platforms serve valuable roles in information dissemination, they must operate under the same oversight framework as traditional broadcasters.

The Minister praised digital platforms for expanding access to information, education, and entertainment but warned that unchecked growth without proper regulation could undermine national cohesion. His statements come amid ongoing concerns about misinformation spreading through social media and online platforms.

“It is wholly unacceptable and indeed undemocratic for us to have differing standards for new and traditional media broadcasts,” George declared, clarifying that his call was not for censorship but for responsible regulation to protect public discourse.

The Minister stressed the need to balance editorial freedom with responsibility, warning against what he termed “Wild West” conditions where unsubstantiated allegations damage reputations merely for generating clicks. This reflects broader global concerns about the impact of unregulated digital content on democratic institutions.

George’s intervention follows his ministry’s recent actions in media regulation, including the announcement of fifteen new pieces of broadcasting legislation currently under development and previous enforcement actions affecting dozens of broadcasting stations for regulatory violations.

The Minister expressed particular concern about fraudulent schemes promoted by individuals posing as religious figures and the proliferation of pornographic content disguised as adult programming. “There must be sanity on our airwaves,” he stated, emphasizing that short-term profits should not compromise long-term public welfare.

Looking ahead, George outlined plans for stricter compliance enforcement where non-compliant stations risk license revocation. The ministry is also updating regulatory frameworks to address digital convergence, where radio, television, and internet-based broadcasting increasingly overlap within a unified ecosystem.

The Minister called for increased investment in local content production, professional training, fact-checking capabilities, and media literacy programs to enhance industry credibility and public trust. He also advocated for adopting modern technologies to improve content creation and distribution while encouraging regional cooperation to benchmark Ghana’s media institutions against global best practices.

George invoked the legacy of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, urging media stakeholders to work within their mandates to defend democratic values. This appeal reflects the government’s broader effort to position itself as guardian of democratic institutions while managing tensions with media organizations over regulatory enforcement.

The announcement signals the government’s intention to create what George described as a “resilient and competitive media landscape” that serves public interest while ensuring fairness and accountability. The proposed unified regulatory approach represents a significant policy shift that could reshape Ghana’s media environment.

Industry observers note that this development comes as Ghana grapples with challenges posed by digital transformation in media consumption and the need to maintain democratic discourse quality. The success of George’s vision will depend on balancing regulatory oversight with media freedom principles.

The Minister’s statements reflect growing global recognition that traditional media regulations must evolve to address digital age challenges while preserving democratic values and public trust in information systems.