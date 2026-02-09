Ghana Seeks South Korean Rail Research Model to Drive Industrialisation

Ghana has identified railway research and development as a priority area for collaboration with South Korea, with officials highlighting Seoul’s Railway Research Institute as a potential model to support industrialization, reduce logistics costs, and improve regional connectivity.

The proposal emerged during high level talks between officials of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) on Monday, February 9, 2026, where both sides reviewed existing programs and explored opportunities to broaden collaboration in sectors with strong multiplier effects on economic development.

Nii Moi Thompson, Chairman of the NDPC, underscored the importance of learning from South Korea’s development experience, pointing to the country’s emphasis on strong institutions, applied research, and efficient systems rather than sheer spending. He noted that Ghana’s development challenges increasingly require structural and institutional solutions that translate investment into measurable outcomes.

South Korea’s experience shows clearly that development is not only about pouring money into projects but about strong institutions, efficient systems, and deliberate investments in knowledge and infrastructure that support local economic activity, Thompson stated.

Thompson highlighted South Korea’s Railway Research Institute as a model Ghana could learn from as it explores rail based solutions to support industrialization. He noted that research driven infrastructure planning could help ensure transport investments directly support local industries and economic clusters.

Ghana has been exploring options to develop rail infrastructure to facilitate movement of bulk commodities, reduce road transport costs, and improve connectivity between production zones and ports. However, officials acknowledge that planning and implementation capacity remains limited.

On the health front, Thompson expressed concern over Ghana’s rising maternal mortality figures despite increased public expenditure, arguing that the trend reflects systemic inefficiencies rather than funding shortfalls. He called for a fundamental re engineering of institutional processes within the health delivery system, particularly the Community based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) program, before additional resources are committed.

According to Thompson, improving coordination, accountability, and workflow efficiency is critical if public spending is to deliver better health outcomes and value for money.

Representing KOICA, Boyeon Choe reaffirmed South Korea’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s development agenda, particularly initiatives that demonstrate tangible impact at the community level. She noted that KOICA remains open to expanding or scaling up interventions that have proven effective.

Our experience has shown that when projects are well designed and grounded in local needs, they can deliver strong results. Where current projects are successful, we are open to exploring a second phase or scaling up infrastructure support, Choe stated.

Choe also disclosed plans to roll out KOICA’s Local Economic Development Project, which will focus on strengthening agribusiness value chains to support job creation, value addition, and inclusive growth. The initiative aligns with Ghana’s broader push to stimulate local economies and reduce regional disparities.

KOICA and NDPC signed a Record of Discussion on November 18, 2025, to implement a $9.5 million grant project titled Strengthening of Agribusiness Value Chains for Local Economic Development in Ghana. The five year project will be implemented in the Volta and Central Regions, with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) and the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry (MoTAI) playing key roles.

The project aims to reduce post harvest losses, enhance productivity, create jobs, and strengthen institutional capacity through construction of processing centers and extensive training for farmers, extension officers, and micro, small, and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Ghana loses an estimated $1.9 billion annually to post harvest losses, including 18 percent of maize output in 2022, according to the African Post Harvest Losses Information System (APHLIS). The Korean funded initiative is expected to complement government fiscal incentives introduced to stimulate private investment in agro processing.

The discussions concluded with a shared commitment to partnerships that prioritize efficiency, sustainability, and real economic impact, reflecting a shift toward development cooperation that is driven by institutional strength and long term outcomes rather than short term inputs.

South Korea’s development journey from aid recipient to donor has become a reference point for many African countries. Between the 1950s and 1990s, South Korea transformed from one of the world’s poorest countries to a high income economy through strategic investments in education, technology, infrastructure, and export oriented industries.

Thompson noted that NDPC staff have benefited from training and capacity building programs supported by the South Korean government over the years. Ghana’s Ambassador designate to South Korea, Kojo Choi, paid a courtesy call on the NDPC Chairman on August 26, 2025, to explore avenues for deepening cooperation between the two countries.

During that meeting, Thompson recalled his visit to South Korea in 2015 and discussions he had with a business development strategist who said that South Korea was suffering from capital saturation and needed opportunities to invest surplus capital abroad. He emphasized the need to attract some of these investments to Ghana, citing the country’s strategic location and proximity to key markets such as Europe.